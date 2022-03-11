DNA Explainer: How Yogi 2.0 government will look like?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) went to the all important Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 with its slogan 'UPYOGI' and 'double engine government'. BJP leaders appealed to voters to choose the same party in these states as the one ruling at the Centre for better development of their states.

While many were looking through the lenses of caste and religion, some very important factors were completely ignored by the political analysts and pundits while making predictions on the outcome of the election results. And these factors played a crucial role in deciding the fate of the party.

BJP will try to retain these factors while they begin their second stint in the state. But one thing is for sure, they are going to continue with their inclusive governance in the state where everyone gets their share of benefits from various welfare schemes.

Women vote bank

Ditching caste and religious bias, large number of women voters have voted for the party. More female voters backed the BJP than their male counterparts which is 48% versus 44%. This is because the women voters have benefitted from the various schemes implemented by the party during its tenure like Mukhya Mantri Samuhik Vivah Yojna and Grant scheme for marriage of daughters of poor people.

BJP is expected to continue with these women welfare schemes during its 2.0 tenure. The improved law and order situation has also gone in favour of the party and in coming days we are sure to see stricter laws in the state for the safety of women.

The UP government last year decided to link women who lost their husbands to Covid-19 with the existing widow pension scheme that offers Rs 6,000 per annum. Around 10,000 such women were likely to be covered under the scheme. Yogi government will like to continue with this scheme.

It was also observed that the turnout of women voters increased by 5-10% respectively in Phase 6 and Phase 7 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election.

Labharthi vote base

The implementation of the Central government schemes and free ration distribution, laptops for students, and uniform allowance for children have created a beneficiary base that cuts through caste and religious divide. The beneficiary community comprises mostly the poor, downtrodden and marginalised sections of society who outnumber the middle and upper class.

The BJP is sure to continue with these welfare politics as it improves the condition of the poor on one hand and helps create a silent vote bank without any discrimination. Uttar Pradesh has 3.9 crore beneficiaries under PM Kisan Nidhi and PM Ujjwala Yojana combined.

Repeal of farm laws

The repeal of farm laws and the subsequent Jat outreach seems to have worked in favour of the BJP as its Jat support actually increased by four per cent compared to in 2017.

Industrial Investment

This is one area that Yogi 2.0 government will focus in the next five years. UP Industrial Investment and Employment Promotion Policy 2017 features ease of doing business, promoting units in backward Purvanchal and Bundelkhand regions and ensuring a single-window clearance system.

The Yogi government has implemented over 500 reforms leading to a quantum jump of 10 positions to secure the second rank in 2019 in the Government of India's Business Reform Action Plan or Ease of Doing Business Rankings.

Additional 21 sectoral economic policies covering electronics, food processing, pharmaceuticals, solar etc. have been announced over the last four years and the government will look into implementing them in this tenure.

Allowance for police personnel

The Yogi Adityanath government in December last year announced an increase in the nutritious food allowance given to police personnel in Uttar Pradesh by 25%. The government also decided to provide Rs 2000 annually as SIM card allowance to Sub-Inspectors, Chief Constables and Constables of PAC and Civil Police, a government notification said.

Yogi 2.0 government will surely implement these announcements made ahead of the Assembly elections as soon as it forms the government.