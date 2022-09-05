DNA Explainer: How will new UK Prime Minister be announced? Know the detailed election process

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss (Photo - Reuters)

The weeks-long battle between British politicians Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss is finally coming to an end tonight, with the results of the United Kingdom Prime Minister race set to be announced on September 5 at 11:30 am GMT, which is 5 pm in India.

Indian-origin Rishi Sunak, who was earlier leading strongly in the first few rounds of voting, getting bested by Secretary of State Liz Truss, who is now expected to be the new Prime Minister of Britain, according to early surveys of the Tories voting.

When will new UK PM be announced?

The new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom will be announced today i.e. September 5 at 11:30 am GMT, which means that the announcement will happen at 5 pm as per Indian time. The announcement will be live telecasted across several international news channels.

After the announcement of the Britain PM, the appointment of the new prime minister will take place on September 6, Tuesday.

How will new UK PM be appointed?

This time, the appointment of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom will be breaking the tradition and is set to take place at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland and not Buckingham Palace in London. The former is where the Queen spends her summers.

Before the new Prime Minister takes charge, Boris Johnson is expected to make a speech at his official residence, after which he will travel to Scotland to tender his resignation to the Queen. Then, either Sunak or Truss will meet with Queen Elizabeth and form the government.

Once the new prime minister has been appointed, the Court Circular, the official record of royal engagements, will record that "the prime minister kissed hands-on appointment". It must be noted that Queen Elizabeth had 14 prime ministers during her 70-year reign.

What was the UK PM elections process?

This time, the election process of the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom was not one where all citizens of the country cast their vote since Boris Johnson resigned in the middle of his term. The voting to elect the new Britain PM was done by the ruling Conservative Party.

First, as many as 20 MLAs backed a candidate who will be a part of the UK PM race. In this case, the candidates were Kemi Badenoch, Suella Braverman, Jeremy Hunt, Rishi Sunak, and Liz Truss. Then, all the MPs cast their votes through secret ballots to eliminate the candidates till two are left.

In the last phase of the voting, only the card-carrying grassroots members of the Conservative Party cast their votes to decide between Sunak and Truss.

The last phase of the voting by the Tory members ended on Friday, and the results are set to be announced later today.

