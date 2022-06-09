DNA Explainer: How next-generation indigenously built Corvettes will help modernise Indian Navy

(Image Source: ANI)

India will purchase eight next generation Corvettes for the Indian Navy at a cost of Rs 36,000 crore after it got a nod from the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. These small warships will be made in India with the help of private companies.

This is part of a package to procure military equipment and platforms worth Rs 76,390 crore from domestic industries. The NGCs would be constructed based on a new in-house design of the Indian Navy, using latest technology of ship building, the ministry said in a statement.

This will be the first time that a warship will be prepared based on the design of the Directorate of Naval Design. The Indian shipyard will build it under the Make in India mission of the Modi government. The cooperation of the private sector will be taken in this.

Here we tell you what is special about these Corvettes and how they will increase the strength of the Indian Navy.

What are Corvettes ships?

A Corvettes is a small and fast naval vessel that is smaller in size than a frigate. Historically, the Royal Navy began using smaller warships in the 1650s. Corvette warships are first mentioned in the French Navy in the 1670s. The use of these Corvettes in the British Navy started after 1830.

Corvettes of the 18th and 19th centuries resembled warships and ships, with 20 guns. They were used to transport soldiers and equipment during the war. Merchants also used them. But modern Corvettes are very different. These include missiles, torpedoes and machine guns, which can also hit submarines and aircraft.

These planned class of Corvettes are capable of Offensive SSM attacks, Anti Submarine Warfare Operations, Local Naval Defence, MIO and VBSS Operations.

The length of naval vessels will not be longer than 120 metres. The crew of the new ships will consist of 21 officers and 137 sailors. They will have a range of not less than 4000nm at sustained economical speed. The ships will have a top speed of more than 27 knots, and max sustained speed will be more than 25 knots.

The future Corvettes will be armed with 8 surface-to-surface missiles, as well as a full-size surface-to-air missile system (SAM) that will provide the ship with credible AMD coverage of nearly 360 degrees and be capable of engaging sea-based missiles flying 3to 5 m above sea level at a maximum speed of 3 Mach.

The NGCs will be equipped with a stealth gun with a range of at least 15 km capable of engaging SU, AA and AMD, as well as a close-in weapon system equipped with EO sensors.

According to the Defense Ministry, these 8 Corvettes will be used for surveillance, escort, defence, coastal security, search and attack, besides ground action group (SAG) operations. The Corvette will have such weapons, sensors and machinery, which will be completely indigenous. It will be manufactured using latest technology.