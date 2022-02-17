DNA Explainer: How Laser Tracking Station will protect satellites from space debris

We all know the importance of keeping our environment clean, so why not the space environment took. Well, the European Space Agency (ESA) is thinking exactly on these lines for which it has started a Laser Ranging Station which can be called as the first step in making debris mitigation widely accessible to all space actors.

Space Debris has become an increasing cause of concern for space agencies in the last few years. The danger of collisions in space is increasing due to increase in microgravity. Europe has now found a new way to identify this waste.

The European Space Agency (ESA) has started a Laser Ranging Station named Izana-1 in Spain, which will be able to monitor satellite activities as well as help in removing space waste. So imagine lasers pointing from Earth into the skies, seeking out satellites and space debris and measuring their positions and trajectories to prevent catastrophic collisions.

How the station will operate?

The Laser Ranging Station station will be set up in Tenerife, Spain to detect active satellites.

It will also identify all types of space waste and can play a big role in the space environment in future.

The Laser station, telescope and laser have undergone months of testing and commissioning.

Since July, 2021 it has aimed the green beam of concentrated light to the sky to actively detect, track and observe active satellites.

At present, the laser operates at 150mW but it will soon be upgraded so it can also track debris objects.

This will be done with a much more powerful infrared laser with an average power of 50 Watts.

All stations in Europe will build state-of-the-art automated robotic systems using optical communications.

The agency says that this technology, which monitors space waste from Earth itself, is new.

Space stations will be able to see the garbage that is not already visible.

At present, the laser will only keep an eye on those satellites from which light can collide and come back.

Why is it essential

Earth observation satellites play a significant role in reacting to disasters, monitoring global traffic and assisting government and security services.

Immediate access to the data they provide is of utmost importance for the applications, but there are major issues with its availability.

Earth-observing satellites travel in low-Earth orbit (LEO) gathering data and making a full circuit of Earth about every 100 minutes.

With these laser beams, the objects moving in the Earth's orbit will be monitored with an accuracy of one millimeter.

They must wait to be over their respective ground stations to downlink the information they have acquired.

Generally, this leaves only 10 minutes out of every 100 to transfer their information to the users on the ground.

Any data gathered between these windows must be stored until the next downlink opportunity.

As is customary for telecommunication satellites, the two EDRS nodes are based in geostationary orbit (GEO).

Will there be any negative effects?

With SpaceX having so many satellites like Starlink, monitoring them is becoming a challenging task.

Due to this, financial management to reduce the possibility of conflict in their class is also becoming difficult.

Apart from this, there is also a question whether these lasers will harm birds and planes.

ESA says that nothing like this will happen because the power of the station will be less than 100 watts.

Special care will be taken that the laser does not cause any kind of confusion to the crew of the planes.

For this, using scanning sensors, it will also be ensured that the laser does not pass near the planes.

(With Inputs from European Space Agency)