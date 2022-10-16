Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeExplainer

DNA Explainer: How is Global Hunger Index calculated? Know why India landed on 107th spot this year

India was ranked at 107th spot on this year's Global Hunger Index, a report which was rejected by the central government of the country.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 11:55 AM IST

DNA Explainer: How is Global Hunger Index calculated? Know why India landed on 107th spot this year
India is ranked 107 on the Global Hunger Index this year (File photo)

The Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2022 rankings were released by the organization on Saturday, with India ranked at 107th spot out of the total 121 countries on the list. This prompted the central government to reject the GHI rankings once again.

The Global Hunger Index is a world ranking released every year to determine which countries are going through a food shortage and has the highest amount of undernourished people. Its purpose is to raise awareness about the struggles of hunger and poverty.

The countries which have the lowest Global Hunger Index are Belarus, Croatia, China, Hungary, Romania, Turkey, and Uruguay while the countries with the lowest ranking on the list are Afghanistan, India, Niger, Yemen, Madagascar, and Zimbabwe.

Know how the Global Hunger Index is calculated?

According to the official GHI website, “The Global Hunger Index is a tool designed to comprehensively measure and track hunger at global, regional, and national levels, reflecting multiple dimensions of hunger over time.”

The GHI is used to provide a path to compare the levels of hunger in different countries around the world. To determine the ranking of the countries, a GHI score is allotted to each of them on the basis of four major criteria, which comprise a formula.

The four criteria as per which the score is allotted are – undernourishment, child stunting, child wasting, and child mortality. These indicators are further used to determine caloric deficiencies as well as poor nutrition in the specific country.

Why India has been ranked 107th on the GHI?

According to the scores allotted to India across all four parameters of measuring the Global Hunger Index, India has been ranked at 107th spot out of a total of 121 countries, ranking above countries like Afghanistan and the Republic of Congo.

India has a total GHI score of 29.1, which pushes its hunger level into the ‘serious’ category. India has slipped from its previous year’s rankings, as per the data. In the Global Hunger Index 2020, India was ranked at 96th position.

The reason behind India’s GHI ranking is the rising inflation rates, which in turn is leading to an increase in food prices. Further, the undernourishment levels in India have also reportedly increased, according to GHI, which has led to its slip in the rankings.

READ | Kashmiri Pandit killed in J-K: Who was Puran Krishan Bhat, farmer shot dead outside his home in Shopian

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Ponniyin Selvan star Sobhita Dhulipala looks sizzling hot in shimmery blue saree, photos go viral
Hina Khan looks stunning in white ruffled saree, drops photos on Instagram
Diwali 2022: Here are some fun games to play with family and friends on your Diwali party
PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor's jaw-dropping look in sexy white outfit breaks internet
5 reasons to add beetroot in your daily diet for healthy jump-start of winter season
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Popular magician OP Sharma passes away in Kanpur
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.