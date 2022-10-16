DNA Explainer: How is Global Hunger Index calculated? Know why India landed on 107th spot this year

India is ranked 107 on the Global Hunger Index this year (File photo)

The Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2022 rankings were released by the organization on Saturday, with India ranked at 107th spot out of the total 121 countries on the list. This prompted the central government to reject the GHI rankings once again.

The Global Hunger Index is a world ranking released every year to determine which countries are going through a food shortage and has the highest amount of undernourished people. Its purpose is to raise awareness about the struggles of hunger and poverty.

The countries which have the lowest Global Hunger Index are Belarus, Croatia, China, Hungary, Romania, Turkey, and Uruguay while the countries with the lowest ranking on the list are Afghanistan, India, Niger, Yemen, Madagascar, and Zimbabwe.

Know how the Global Hunger Index is calculated?

According to the official GHI website, “The Global Hunger Index is a tool designed to comprehensively measure and track hunger at global, regional, and national levels, reflecting multiple dimensions of hunger over time.”

The GHI is used to provide a path to compare the levels of hunger in different countries around the world. To determine the ranking of the countries, a GHI score is allotted to each of them on the basis of four major criteria, which comprise a formula.

The four criteria as per which the score is allotted are – undernourishment, child stunting, child wasting, and child mortality. These indicators are further used to determine caloric deficiencies as well as poor nutrition in the specific country.

Why India has been ranked 107th on the GHI?

According to the scores allotted to India across all four parameters of measuring the Global Hunger Index, India has been ranked at 107th spot out of a total of 121 countries, ranking above countries like Afghanistan and the Republic of Congo.

India has a total GHI score of 29.1, which pushes its hunger level into the ‘serious’ category. India has slipped from its previous year’s rankings, as per the data. In the Global Hunger Index 2020, India was ranked at 96th position.

The reason behind India’s GHI ranking is the rising inflation rates, which in turn is leading to an increase in food prices. Further, the undernourishment levels in India have also reportedly increased, according to GHI, which has led to its slip in the rankings.

