DNA Explainer: How Gujarat turned the game around for India in exporting French fries

From being an importer to becoming a french fries exporter, India has come a long way. And all thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's native state, Gujarat, for achieving this feat in just over a decade. You will be surprised to know that Gujarat harvests merely 7.42% of the country's potato production, yet they managed to become the biggest exporter of french fries.

During the current year, Uttar Pradesh is the major potato producing state with 31.26% of production share, followed by West Bengal, Bihar, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh with 23.29 %, 13.22%, 7.43% and 6.20% share respectively.

Gujarat has the processing plants of three companies - McCain Foods, Iscon Balaji Foods and HyFun Foods which produce frozen potato products and exports them. These firms are not just leading exporters of frozen potato products but are also the biggest suppliers to prominent burger quick serve restaurant (QSR) chains within India, reports The Times of India.

The penetration of fast-food chains such as McDonald's, Wendy's, Subway, KFC, Burger King and Dominos, among others, contribute significantly to the market for frozen potatoes in India. Frozen potatoes provide the same benefits and taste like a fresh one and have a greater shelf-life, consequently aiding the market growth.

Gujarat | The potato processing plant at Diyodar will produce different types of processed potato products like french fries, potato chips, aloo tikki, patties etc, many of which will be exported to other countries. pic.twitter.com/cVCN7mKIKL — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2022

How the graph increased?

India used to import 6,000 metric tonnes of french fries in 2007. But within 8 years we became exporters from importing from other countries.

India started exporting french fries in 2015 with annual exports standing at 5,000 MT. Gujarat is the main frozen potato products exporter from India.

The country managed to export around 30,000 metric tonnes (MT) of frozen potatoes in 2019 ,with fries accounting for 95% of the total exports.

By 2020, Gujarat took a bigger leap in exporting. In 2020, the India frozen potato products market attained a value of nearly USD 1.10 billion.

The market is further expected to grow in the forecast period of 2022-2027 at a CAGR of 17% to reach USD 2.82 billion by 2026.

Investments made by India's top three potato processing companies in Gujarat - McCain Foods, Iscon Balaji Foods and HyFun Foods is Rs 1,000 crore.

Gujarat produced 40 lakh MT of potatoes in 2018-19 as against total output of 520 lakh MT. It accounted for 1 lakh MT of total potato exports of 3.80 MT.

Two major potato varieties for French fries

The worldover, Santana and Frysona are the two major potato varieties used for making french fries.

Santana is considered premium as compared to Frysona because of its oblong shape and yellow flesh.

Banaskantha district in Gujarat is India's largest producer of the Santana variety of potatoes.

For every kilogram of French fries, two kilograms of potatoes are needed to make them.

9 mm French fries are usually exported, while the smaller 6mm is consumed in the domestic market.

Major types of frozen potato products

French Fries

Tikki

Potato Wedges

Potato Bites

Smileys