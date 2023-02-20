DNA Explainer: How do male birth control pills work? Effects to last 1 hour, new alternative to condoms

How do male birth control pills work (Photo - Pixabay)

In what can be a much more efficient birth control method than condoms for men, researchers are on the path of breaking ground for a birth control pill designed for men, the effects of which can last for one hour when shortly taken before sexual intercourse.

While many women face hormonal problems and painful side effects when it comes to taking birth control pills, this may not be the case for men with this new revelation. Now, men will have an option other than vasectomy and condoms when it comes to safe sex.

Through new groundbreaking research, scientists are making an effort to develop birth control pills for men which may offer contraceptive effects for as long as one hour. This means that a man can take this pill a few moments before sexual intercourse and indulge in safe sex.

What are male birth control pills?

Several scientists and researchers from the United States are currently conducting experiments and are on their path to developing a male birth control pill that can be consumed by the man just before sex, with the effects lasting for one hour.

While the biology of the same is hard to crack, the early study funded by the US National Institutes of Health shows that one dose of the contraceptive pill can stop the mobility of the sperm before and during sex, which can result in the lack of pregnancy after mating.

How does the male contraceptive pill work?

While the female contraceptive and birth control pills and mingle with the hormones to stop the production of the egg and further have many painful side effects, the male birth control pill does not interact with the hormones.

In fact, the male contraceptive pill can act as a new and non-surgical alternative to condoms as it slows down and somewhat stops the mobility of the sperm which prevents it from swimming toward the egg. This means that in case of ejaculation, the sperm won’t result in pregnancy.

While sperm mobility is slowed down during the one hour of the contraceptive effect, scientists believe that it won’t have a long-term effect on the motility of the sperm when it comes to conception. Since the pill doesn’t interact with the hormones, it is likely that the side effects will be next to negligible.

