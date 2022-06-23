DNA Explainer: How DFHL committed the biggest bank fraud through 'Bandra Books'

(Image Source: Reuters)

The DHFL bank fraud, that has come to the fore may make the previous financial frauds look like peanuts. Even as we try to come in terms with an over Rs 22,500 crore fraud by three fugitive offenders Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, and Mehul Choksi, the new revelations come as a shock. DHFL has emerged as the biggest bank fraud in the country.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has booked Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL), its former CMD Kapil Wadhawan, director Dheeraj Wadhawan and six realty sector companies for bank fraud of Rs 34,615 crore, making it the biggest such case probed by the agency, officials said Wednesday. In this scam, 17 banks have been defrauded to the tune of Rs 34,615 crore.

DHFL, Kapil Wadhawan, Dheeraj Wadhawan and others have been accused of defrauding a consortium of 17 banks led by Union Bank of India to the tune of Rs 34,615 crore. Following the registration of case on June 20, a team of over 50 CBI officials on Wednesday carried out coordinated searches on 12 premises in Mumbai including Sudhakar Shetty of Amaryllis Realtors and eight other builders.

The CBI acted on the basis of a complaint received from Union Bank of India on February 11, 2022. The Wadhawan brothers are currently under the scanner of the CBI in the alleged corruption case.

What is the case?

The Union Bank of India alleged that the DHFL company had taken Rs 42,871 crore as loans from a consortium of banks between 2010 and 2018 under various arrangements. But started defaulting in repayment of loan from May, 2019. Lending banks declared the company's accounts as NPAs (non performing asset) at different times.

An investigation started in January, 2019 and the Committee of Creditors in February, 2019 appointed KPMG accounting organisation to conduct a special review audit of DHFL from April 1, 2015 to December 31, 2018. The KPMG in its audit, red-flagged diversion of funds in the garb of loans and advances to related and interconnected entities and individuals of DHFL and its directors.

The audit report revealed that Rs 29,100.33 crore has been given to 66 entities having parity with DHFL promoters. Out of this, Rs 29,849 crore is outstanding. The bank has alleged that the money taken from the bank has been invested by institutions and individuals in land and properties.

What is DHFL's 'Bandra Books'?

While probing the case, the Central Bureau of Investigation unearthed the fact that Dewan Housing Finance Limited had over 1,81,660 ghost retail loan accounts which had liability of over Rs 14,000 crores. These were kept in a 'separate database' called 'Bandra Books'.

The aforesaid retail loans, referred to as Bandra Books, were maintained in a separate database in Foxpro Software, against which loans were shown as disbursed by Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) and were subsequently merged with OLPL (Other Large Project) Loans.

It was alleged that DHFL and its promoters had created a number of shell companies and fictitious entities (the Bandra Book entities) and siphoned off huge funds by disbursing funds to such fictitious entities. The audits also identified several instances where large value loans were provided to such fictitious entities without due diligence and without securities.