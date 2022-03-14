DNA Explainer: How dangerous is phosphorous bomb that Russia allegedly used

Amid escalating tensions, a senior Ukrainian police officer has accused Russian forces of launching phosphorous bomb attacks in the eastern region of Lugansk. International law prohibits the use of white phosphorous shells in heavily populated civilian areas, but allows them in open spaces to be used as cover for troops.

"It's what the Nazis called a 'flaming onion' and that's what the Russcists (amalgamation of 'Russians' and 'fascists') are dropping on our towns. Indescribable suffering and fires," Oleksi Biloshytsky, head of police in Popasna wrote on Facebook. Popasna is around 100 kilometres (60 miles) west of Lugansk city.

The bombing of a civilian city with phosphorus bombs is a war crime and a crime against humanity, according to the Rome Convention. It is claimed that on Sunday Russia had used banned phosphorus munitions in an overnight attack on the town of Popasna in eastern Luhansk region.

What is phosphorus bombs

The main reason behind white phosphorus being considered incendiary is its effect on humans.

Phosphorus is a chemical that ignites when exposed to air, burning above 800 degrees Celsius.

Similar to the napalm used in the Vietnam war, white phosphorus self-oxidizes.

When white phosphorus comes in contact with human skin, it can cause both thermal and chemical burns.

It is almost impossible to put out once it touches the skin, leading to extreme injuries and sometimes death.

It can produce several chemicals when it comes in contact with the skin, such as phosphorus pentoxide.

Phosphorus pentoxide reacts with water in the skin and produces phosphoric acid that is highly corrosive.

The burn injuries caused by white phosphorus can damage underlying tissues that delay the healing process.

White phosphorus can be systematically absorbed by the body and cause damage to the internal organs.

The particles of white phosphorus may remain in the wound and reignite when in contact with the air.

What law says about the use of phosphorus bombs?

International law prohibits use of white phosphorus shells in heavily populated areas but allows in open spaces to be used as cover for troops.

The bombing of a civilian city with phosphorus bombs is a war crime and a crime against humanity, according to the Rome Convention.

Once ignited, phosphorus in the bombs burns at temperatures above 800 degrees Celsius, as per the International Committee of the Red Cross.

When phosphorus in the bombs are ignited, it causes fires that can spread over several hundred square kilometres.

Additional Protocols to the 1977 Geneva Convention prohibited the use of white phosphorus munitions if they pose a threat to civilians.

Phosphorus bombs can be used on battlefields to make smoke screens, generate illumination, mark targets or burn bunkers and buildings.

If phosphorus munitions are used against people, they are then classed as a chemical weapon. Under international law, it is an incendiary weapon.

Russia acceded to the Chemical Weapons Convention in 1997 and so bound by international law not to use phosphorous munitions in civilian areas.

Chemical Weapons Convention clarified the use of phosphorus munitions after US forces used in the 2004 Marine-led offensive in Iraqi city of Falluja.

White phosphorus has not been categorised as an incendiary or chemical weapon by international agencies but United Nation considers it so.