DNA Explainer: How China plans to control Covid spread using metal barriers

(Image Source: Reuters)

Imagine you have been put under strict lockdown and cannot move out of your house. Moreover, barriers and wire fences are erected to block off roads, residential communities and even the entrances of some apartment buildings. How will you feel? Well, that is the condition of Shanghai residents at present, who are living a life like that of prisoners.

In the fourth wave of Covid-19, one of the worst affected is the Shanghai province of China which has seen a huge surge in infections over the last couple of weeks. To check the spread of the virus, the administration put up a stringent lockdown measure. Despite that there has been no abatement in positive cases.

Read | Covid 4th wave: China cancels May Day celebrations for first time in 73 years after lockdown in 26 cities

And now China has rolled out a unique and more stringent approach to fight surge in Covid cases which is seeing a lot of opposition from the residents. This is part of China's strict 'zero-Covid' approach. This unique approach involves metal barriers to be erected in multiple districts in Shanghai to block off small streets and entrances to apartment complexes.

By doing so, China hopes to slow the spread of the infection which spreads through human contact and infected surfaces. The move by the government and administration, however, drew protests and anger from some residents, and rightfully so.

A majority of Shanghai's 25 million residents had already been prevented from leaving their homes during a month-long lockdown. The barriers are deployed to ensure control over movement and often leave only a small entrance that can easily be guarded. Green barriers have appeared without warning outside buildings where those inside are forbidden from leaving.

What is the concept of metal fencing or barriers?

China has been deploying barriers in cities across the country, throughout the pandemic, to curtail the spread of virus. But for Shanghai this is new.

Many of the fences were installed around buildings designated as 'sealed areas' where at least one person has tested positive for Covid-19.

Everyone living inside a 'sealed area' is forbidden from setting foot outside their homes whether or not they have the virus.

Shanghai officials have also ordered all infected patients and their close contacts to be transferred to government-run centralised quarantine.

Early in 2020, metal sheets and fences, around two-metres tall, were erected in parts of capital Beijing to control access points to homes.

Wuhan province, where the first case of Covid-19 was detected in December 2019, also erected metal barriers across the city.

Sometimes the administration sets up fencing around entire neighbourhood blocks, leaving just one or two entrance point open.

In other cases, they build fences in front of individual residential complexes. There is no concrete proof that this was successful in slowing the spread of infection.

The fencing has been widely deployed in border regions as well, including in Suifenhe, a city in the northeast that borders Russia.

Shanghai had not erected metal barriers on a wide scale during the past two years of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Why Shanghai is protesting?

During the first two years of the pandemic, Shanghai applied more targeted measures that did not rely on lockdowns. Even while other cities were erecting metal barriers, Shanghai did not follow the same path.

This time around, with the latest outbreak driven by the highly transmissible Omicron BA.2 variant, central authorities enforced a lockdown for the entire city, preventing people from even stepping out of their homes.

Many Shanghai residents were upset about barriers blocking the entrances to their apartment buildings and some angry citizens circulated videos online showing protests.

Shanghai is using a tiered system in which neighbourhoods are divided into three categories based on the risk of transmission. Those in the first category face the strictest controls and are the main target of the barriers.

In Beijing, many barriers were removed after the city went without a major outbreak during the past two years. Now, however, residential complexes with positive cases are once again being barricaded.

(With Agency Inputs)