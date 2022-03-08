DNA Explainer: Here's why evacuation from Sumy is so challenging for India

Around 700 Indian students are stranded in the Ukrainian city of Sumy. Although efforts are on to expel these students from there, but on Sunday, these efforts were interrupted due to heavy fighting and shelling between Russian and Ukrainian armies. The Indian government has now appealed to Russia and Ukraine for a ceasefire so that the Indian students can be evacuated safely.

Most of the stranded students are from the medical colleges at Sumy State University. Sumy which lies about 350 km east of Ukraine's capital Kyiv and 180 km northwest of Kharkiv, is now at the centre of India's evacuation efforts from the war zone.

Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine, mostly students, have taken shelter in bunkers and on campus. It is being told that India has appealed to both Russian and Ukrainian army for a ceasefire to evacuate these students, but till now no response has come from these two countries in this regard.

Read | DNA Explainer: 5 conditions to stop the war between Russia and Ukraine

Advisory for students

The stranded students were on Saturday advised by the Indian authorities to not leave their shelters and go out of Sumy. In a video message, a student had told that they wanted to leave their campuses and shelters and go to the Russian border because they did not have any food or water.

At present, the full focus is to evacuate the Indian citizens trapped in Sumy because maximum students happen to be trapped here. Indian citizens have been evacuated from other war-torn areas such as Kyiv and Kharkiv.

Read | Ukraine-Russia Round 3 talks: Kyiv calls humanitarian corridor 'unethical stunt', 7 points

Evacuation challenges

Hundreds of Indian students, all in their late teens and early 20s are trapped in their underground shelters, waiting to be rescued.

Sumy is right in the middle of a conflict zone, with no break in the fighting. It has been 13 days since the war began on February 24.

It is very cold, snowy, and windy in Sumy. And without proper heating and water it is a difficult situation for those who are stranded.

The border with Russia is about 60 km away, not easy to cover on foot in this weather even under normal circumstances.

Presently, a fierce battle is underway in Sumy with bombs and shells falling all over and combatants are firing at each other.

Main challenge remains the ongoing shelling, violence and the lack of transportation options, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

He said that more than transportation, it was about having a secure and safe way to get them out while they are not under threat.

What is the situation in Sumy?

Residents are no longer able to go out to buy food and other essentials, shops are being looted and snipers are positioned across the city.

The Russians are in control of the ambulance station and are not allowing medical staff to leave except for emergency care of children.

Without water, electricity and heating for several days now, the situation is very bad in Sumy with homes turned into 'cold, stone traps'.

The situation has become extremely difficult after a bomb exploded in the city last Thursday, cutting most essential supply lines for residents.

There is continuous firing and bombing by the Russian forces and having a secure and safe way to get out of the city is the real challenge.

Shorter route not safer

The border to the east is 60 km away, but it is not safe to venture out of shelters until the guns fall silent at least for some time.

The Indian government has asked students in Sumy to stay put, even if without heating and with limited food and water.

The conflict is raging on the eastern side which makes it very difficult to come out of the shelters and reach the borders.

Ceasefire not holding

The Indian government is in touch with both the Russia and Ukraine, seeking a halt to hostilities so that stranded Indians can be evacuated.

After Russia and Ukraine announced a ceasefire on Saturday, there was some hope but the ceasefire was not observed on the ground.

The Russian embassy in New Delhi said the ceasefire was in effect from 10 am Moscow time, which is noon in India, on Sunday.

But Ukraine said that Russia had violated the agreement, and the ongoing shelling made it impossible to open humanitarian corridors.

Ukraine blamed Russia of continuing shelling despite ceasefire so safe evacuation of civilians, delivery of medicines and food was not possible.