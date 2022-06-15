DNA Explainer: Here are the departments where most recruitments are likely to happen

(Image Source: Twitter/@RailMinIndia/IANS)

In a big move, the government announced to recruit 10 lakh posts in various departments and ministries in the next 18 months. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement is a golden opportunity for those seeking government jobs. Government data reveals that various ministries combined had 8.7 lakh vacancies as of March 1, 2020.

In his tweet PM Modi wrote, "Reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government in mission mode in next 1.5 years." This year in March, the government said in the Parliament that around 9 lakh officer and other employee posts were vacant in the central ministries and various departments of the government.

Government data reveals that most vacancies are available in 5 departments namely Indian Railways, Defence (Civil), India Post, Home and Revenue. But obvious, in the coming days most recruitments will happen in these departments. PM Modi has instructed to do the recruitments in mission mode.

2.3 lakh posts vacant in the Ministry of Railways

The Central government has sanctioned more than 40 lakh posts, but the number of employees is less than 32 lakh. Efforts are being made to fill these vacant posts for years, but without much success. There are about 15 lakh sanctioned posts in the Indian Railways, while around 2.3 lakh posts are vacant in the Ministry of Railways.

2.5 lakh posts vacant in Civil Defence

Similarly, there are about 2.5 lakh vacancies in the Defence (Civil) Department against the sanctioned posts of about 6.33 lakh employees.

90,000 posts vacant in India Post

The total number of sanctioned posts in the postal department is 2.67 lakh, while about 90,000 posts are lying vacant.

74,000 posts vacant in Revenue Department

Similarly, there are sanctioned posts for 1.78 lakh employees in the Revenue Department, out of which about 74,000 posts are waiting to be filled.

1.3 lakh posts vacant in Home Ministry

About 1.3 lakh posts are lying vacant against the sanctioned 10.8 lakh posts in the Home Ministry.

At a glance how many posts are vacant

Civil Defence - 2.47 Lakh

Indian Railways - 2.37 Lakh

Home Ministry - 1.28 Lakh

Postal Department - ​​90,050

Revenue Department - ​​74,000

Audit, Accounts Department - ​​28,237

How many posts are vacant in which group?

According to media reports, the number of sanctioned posts in all departments of the government is around 40.05 lakh. Out of 8.72 lakh posts vacant as on March 1, 2020, the maximum number of posts are vacant at Group C level, which is about 7.56 lakh. After that 94,842 posts are vacant in Group B and 21,255 posts in Group A.

Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr Jitendra Singh had told Parliament this year that as of March 1, 2020, 8,72,243 posts were vacant in various departments of the Central Government. The number of vacancies as on March 1, 2019 was 9,10,153.

Previous to that, 6,83,823 posts were vacant as on March 1, 2018. The three big agencies SSC, UPSC and RRB have done 2,65,468 recruitments during 2018-19 and 2020-21.