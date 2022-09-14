DNA Explainer: Why has Centre removed 26 drugs from 'essentials' list? Can these meds cause cancer?

Representational image

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday announced the National List of Essential Medicines 2022, which had several new additions when it comes to essential drugs and medication in India.

Though multiple additions were made to the NLEM 2022 list, as many as 26 drugs were removed from the ‘essentials’ list on the basis of several parameters. Some of the drugs removed from the list are Ranitidine, Sucralfate, white petrolatum, Atenolol, and Methyldopa.

Meanwhile, among the new additions to the list are four major anti-cancer drugs Bendamustine Hydrochloride, Irinotecan HCI Trihydrate, Lenalidomide, and Leuprolide acetate which is effective in various types of cancers, and psychotherapeutic medicines.

Announcing the same, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted, “Released the National List of Essential Medicines 2022. It comprises 384 drugs across 27 categories. Several antibiotics, vaccines, anti-cancer drugs, and many other important drugs will become more affordable & reduce patients' out-of-pocket expenditure."

Why were 26 drugs removed from the NLEM 2022?

After the NLEM 2022 was released for this year, 26 drugs such as Ranitidine, Sucralfate, white petrolatum, Atenolol, and Methyldopa were dropped from the previous list. The deletion has been done based on the parameters of cost-effectiveness and availability of better drugs.

One of the most popular medicines on this list is Ranitidine, which is usually sold under the brand names Aciloc, Zinetac, and Rantac. It is a common name in several households and is the go-to medicine for stomach-related issues.

As per media reports, the Health Ministry has been in talks with the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) over concerns regarding the circulation of Ranitidine. Though the drug has been under the scanner across the globe, many studies have suggested that it can have links to grave diseases.

Earlier, the US-based Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a concerning report about stomach medicine, finding a cancer-causing impurity called n-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) in the medicine. The same, however, has not been confirmed by the Indian authorities, but plans are to take ranitidine out of circulation.

List of drugs removed from the NLEM 2022 list

Alteplase

Atenolol

Bleaching Powder

Capreomycin

Cetrimide

Chlorpheniramine

Diloxanide furoate

Dimercaprol

Erythromycin

Ethinylestradiol

Ethinylestradiol(A) + Norethisterone (B)

Ganciclovir

Kanamycin

Lamivudine (A) + Nevirapine (B) + Stavudine (C)

Leflunomide

Methyldopa

Nicotinamide

Pegylated interferon alfa 2a, Pegylated interferon alfa 2b

Pentamidine

Prilocaine (A) + Lignocaine (B)

Procarbazine

Ranitidine

Rifabutin

Stavudine (A) + Lamivudine (B)

Sucralfate

White Petrolatum

(With PTI inputs)

