DNA Explainer: From cash to scholarships, how are countries encouraging people to get COVID vaccine?

Unique incentives are being offered across the world to encourage people to get the COVID vaccine shot. It's hard to believe, but in a matter of weeks, some parts of the globe have gone from trying to get enough vaccines, to now having them, and trying to convince people to take them. Several countries have come up with amusing incentives to get their population vaccinated.

Here are some of the incentives that countries around the world are offering-

India

In India, the Central government has offered a cash prize to lure people into getting the jab. People need to submit photos of themselves getting the vaccination along with a tagline. The top 10 best entries will get Rs 5000 till the end of 2021 according to the government website.

Dubai

In the first two weeks of May, Dubai rewarded fully-vaccinated residents free access to gyms and fitness centres.

Serbia

On 5 May, Serbia became the first country to initiate a "cash-for-jabs scheme", reported France24. President Alexander Vucic announced that anyone who gets vaccinated by 31 May would be paid 3,000 dinars (approximately Rs. 2,258), which is around 5 per cent of the average monthly salary. Vucic said the country wanted to "reward people who showed responsibility".

Incentives in US states

In the US, people have been offered glazed doughnuts, Brazilian doughnuts, beer, arcade tokens, vaccine card lamination, popcorn and cash, as well as free video game, paddle board, surfboard and snorkel rentals, Forbes reported.

Ohio

In mid-May, Ohio's Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled a lottery system to entice people to get COVID-19 shots, offering a weekly $1 million prize and full-ride college scholarships in a creative bid to overcome vaccine hesitancy.

The "Vax-a-Million" campaign offers vaccinated adults a chance at one of five jackpots each totaling $1 million if they received at least their first dose. After the announcement, the Ohio Department of Health reported a weekly average increase of 77%, or 68,667 more shots per week since the lottery was announced on May 12.

New York

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that any state resident between 12 and 17 years old who gets a first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine starting on May 27 would be entered into a raffle to win a full scholarship to a New York public university.

The governor said the state will raffle off 50 scholarships, which would cover four years of tuition, room and board, books and supplies.

California

California announced huge cash prizes to incentivize vaccination against the coronavirus, offering $116.5 million in giveaways. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the prizes, which include $1.5 million each for 10 Californians, the largest single award offered in any US state. Those prizes - along with 30 additional awards of $50,000 each - are open to Californians who have gotten at least one dose.

Other US states such as Delaware, Colorado, Illinois have launched similar incentive schemes that include either cash incentives or other rewards.