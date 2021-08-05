DNA Explainer: Domestic violence and abuse allegations against Yo Yo Honey Singh

On Tuesday, famous rapper Honey Singh’s wife, Shalini filed a petition in Tis Hazari court of Delhi. The 118-page petition reveals her numerous charges against the artist.

Hirdesh Singh (Honey Singh’s actual name), his parents, and his younger sister are named as respondents in the petition. It explains Shalini’s accusations about how the singer's attitude towards her shifted abruptly when they went on their honeymoon to Mauritius in 2011.

The abuse allegedly started during their honeymoon

According to the report, Honey Singh was "mean, aggressive, and cold" to Shalini, and when she confronted him about it, he threw her onto the bed and told her that he married her against his will because of the "commitment he had made towards her."

She also accused him of abandoning her on the trip and of being intoxicated. As per the petition, Singh grabbed Shalini by her hair, slapped her, and told her to 'shut up' when she confronted him about it.

Alleged extramarital affairs

Honey Singh allegedly refused to take her on his tours and 'began having frequent casual sexual relations with many women,' according to Shalini. He never told anyone he was married, and he refused to wear his wedding ring in public, claiming diamonds were bad luck for him.

Shalini claimed he had an extramarital affair with the lady who performed in the Brown Rang music video with him. According to the plea, he was in Dubai with the woman while Shalini was fasting for him on Karwa Chauth, a festival celebrated by women in some parts of India for the health and prosperity of their husbands.

When he returned, she discovered photos of him in a 'compromising’ position with the woman. However, Singh allegedly warned his wife to mind her own business and flung 'liquor bottles' on her. Shalini added that she then discovered more photos of different ladies.

More allegations of domestic abuse

According to the complaint, after photos from their wedding were posted online, he 'mercilessly beat up' Shalini, accusing her of being the source of the leak. To hide the fact that he was married, the musician had those photos edited to make it appear as if they were from a movie set.

Furthermore, she said that when she was changing her clothes, her father-in-law walked into her room drunk and grazed her chest with his hands.

Shalini Singh’s case in court

Shalini further stated that there is evidence of other incidents of domestic abuse perpetrated against her, seeking that the rapper be placed under court orders.

Shalini has filed a claim for 10 crores under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, claiming she was treated like a "farm animal...being treated cruelly."

Honey Singh has received a notice from Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tania Singh, ordering him not to alienate or create any third-party rights in their jointly owned home in Noida, or to dispose of his wife's jewellery and other belongings, according to her lawyer.

She also requested the court to order the singer to pay a monthly rent of 5 lakh for fully furnished housing in Delhi, so that she could live independently and not be reliant on her widowed mother. As of now, the artist Honey Singh hasn't responded to the petition.