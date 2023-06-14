DNA Explainer: Do landlords have right to arbitrarily increase rent? Here's what law says

The burning question that lingers in the minds of many is whether a landlord possesses the absolute right to capriciously amplify the rent of a dwelling place. As per the intricate web of legalities, the Maharashtra Rent Control Act firmly restricts the landlord from imposing an exorbitant surge in the rental value of a tenanted abode, keeping it well within the confines of a modest 24% increment per annum. Should the unfortunate circumstance arise where the tenant finds themselves coerced into shouldering a burden beyond this permissible threshold, they do possess the prerogative to seek recourse in the hallowed halls of justice.

Resting upon the bedrock of the aforementioned legal provisions, it is incumbent upon the landlord to respect and abide by the prescribed limits of rent escalation. Any transgression of this solemn duty as stipulated by the Act shall undoubtedly amount to a condemnable offense, carrying the weight of punishment.

For example, if the landlord, acting in accordance with the statutory confines set forth under the protective umbrella of the Act, conscientiously bestows upon their tenant a revised rent. Alas, the tenant, in an unexpected twist of events, elects to reject this revised monetary imposition. In such a situation, the landlord, clutching at straws, may be compelled to turn to the judicial system and initiate a formidable legal battle to recoup the due rent, augmented by the permissible increment sanctioned by the Act.

Nevertheless, it is imperative to acknowledge that the judicious court, whilst deliberating on this contentious matter, might not find solace in endorsing the landlord's plea for a double recovery of rent. Instead, their sagacity may only extend to permitting the recovery of rent, albeit with the permissible increment as prescribed by the Act, effectively curbing any excessive monetary gains sought by the landlord.

