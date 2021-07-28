DNA Explainer: Did Raj Kundra produce erotica or porn? Know the difference

In the aftermath of the high-profile arrest of actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband and millionaire businessman Raj Kundra, the definition of pornography and how different is it from other forms of permitted entertainment has been a hotly contested topic of debate.

When questioned by Mumbai Police if she had knowledge of her husband's alleged involvement in the production of pornographic content, Shetty reportedly mentioned that erotica was different from pornography to stress that her husband was innocent.

Here we ponder what is considered as erotica and what as pornography, and how to make a distinction between them.

Erotica v Porn - the difference

Erotica is a broad term used for a range of literature and art which revolve around sexual themes. It is identified as distinct from pornography. There are several arguments that are used to differentiate between porn and erotica.

In terms of the objective of the content, porn is termed as material that aims for rapid and intense sexual arousal in audience through graphic depiction or description of scenes that are sexually explicit in nature. Porn is generally consumed by its audience in audio, video and textual forms.

For erotica, a distinction is made in what the content aims to offer to the audience - by telling stories that depict more realistic and praiseworthy definitions of human sexuality. Erotica is a big genre in various forms of literature ranging from erotic sculptures, paintings, photographs, films, music, novels and stage dramas.

Another distinction made between erotica and porn is the approach of the individual or group involved in producing the content. Porn can be exploitative and degrading with the sole purpose of making money through content that instantly arouses the audience. The aesthetic aspect of the production is lesser valued in pornographic content.

Erotica is generally used to refer to works of art that celebrate the human form and sexuality. The artist is inclined to bring around feelings of exaltation, bliss and celebration in the audience. In fact, erotica painted, carved and sculpted on several historical monuments the world over is one of the foremost documentations of the history of human sexuality.

Nevertheless, while some depictions of human sexuality may be celebratory for some viewers, for others they can be sources of arousal. For many, the distinction is also a product of social divisions of culture and class. What is considered erotica is one country or culture could be pornography for another.

Anti-pornography activist Andrea Dworkin has described erotica as “high-class pornography” with better production, conception and packaging designed “for a better class of consumer."

It can be argued that the categorization of a content as pornographic and erotic is largely decided by how it is viewed by the majority of its audience.

The publishing of pornography is illegal in India. In the current case, Raj Kundra was arrested in connection to an app Hotshots that publishes adult content. He has been charged under Sections 354(C) (voyeurism), 292 (sale of obscene content) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 67 and 67A (transmission of sexually explicit material) of the Information Technology Act, as well as the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.