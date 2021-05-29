DNA Explainer: Children under threat of 'MIS-C', know more about this deadly syndrome

After the outbreak of black fungus, another disease is catching up among patients who have recovered from the COVID-19 virus attack. The biggest worry is that this is mostly attacking the children. The national capital region has registered around 177 cases of Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome in children (MIS-C) post-COVID-19.

Delhi alone reported 109 cases of Multi-System Inflammatory syndrome in children, while 68 cases of MIS-C were reported in Gurugram and Faridabad.

Doctors have said that cases of MIS-C are increasing among children who have recovered from the COVID-19 disease. The age group of children contracting Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome is from 6 months to 15 years. The maximum cases, however, are being reported between the age group of 5 and 15.

According to the data by the Indian Academy of Paediatrics Intensive Care Chapter, during the first wave of COVID-19, more than 2,000 cases of MIS-C were reported in the country.

Parents have been advised to be on guard even after the recovery of their children from COVID-19 as the syndrome is mostly treatable upon early diagnosis and intervention.

Symptoms of MIS-C

People with MIS-C show symptoms such as redness of eyes, rashes, low blood pressure, high-grade fever, and stomach ache or acute gastroenteritis and lower respiratory tract infection.

Key points on MIS-C syndrome

In this condition, the patient develops fever and inflammation in multiple organs such as the heart, lungs, and brain.

Fever, difficulty in breathing, stomach pain, and bluish discolouration of skin and nails are signs of the disease, as per experts.

The age group of children contracting the disease is from 6 months to 15 years.

The maximum cases, however, are being reported between the age group of 5 and 15.

Acute infection of COVID-19 in children may lead to getting pneumonia or there could be an antibody-mediated inflammation called MIS-C.

Experts say that this syndrome is curable if it is diagnosed early.