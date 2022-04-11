DNA Explainer: Can Shehbaz Sharif work for better ties with India?

In keeping with the history, like his predecessors, Imran Khan too failed to complete his five-year tenure as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Imran Khan was the 19th Prime Minister of the politically instable country. With Imran's unceremonious exit, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif is all set to become the next Prime Minister.

The Pakistan National Assembly will formally elect the 70-year-old Shehbaz Sharif when it meets this afternoon on Monday. Amid the change of guard, the Indian government is cautiously optimistic that relations between the two neighbouring nations could improve in the coming months.

During Imran Khan's tenure as the Prime Minister, India's relations with Pakistan was not great as he raked up the Kashmir issue time and again at the international front. Though Shehbaz Sharif's stand is not too different, he is softer towards relations with India.

On Sunday, Shehbaz Sharif said that while Pakistan wants peace with India, lasting peace was not possible without a resolution of the Kashmir issue. On the occasion of Holi, Shehbaz Sharif wished Hindus living in Pakistan. He tweeted, "Our diversity is our greatest strength. Pakistan belongs to all its citizens, irrespective of their caste, creed and colour. May the day be source of peace and happiness for all."

Things in favour of Shehbaz Sharif

It is expected that during Shehbaz Sharif's tenure, the restoration of both trade ties and full-fledged diplomatic relations at the level of high commissioners will be a priority. The trade ties with India were severed since August 2019 after India revoked Article 370 in the now UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

Shehbaz Sharif's main focus is likely to revive Pakistan's ailing economy, specially after the Covid-19 pandemic and crippled trade tries wth India. Speculation has been rife of continuing the Track 2 engagement between intellectuals from both nations.

Shehbaz Sharif is believed to have the support of Pakistan's powerful military. Pakistan military has successfully implemented a ceasefire at the Line of Control with Indian troops from February, 2021. He has been the longest-serving Chief Minister of Pakistan's most populous and politically-important Punjab province and is known as an extremely efficient administrator and a pragmatist.

Shehbaz Sharif doesn't necessarily have the charisma that his brother Nawaz has, neither is he a crowd-puller like his niece Maryam Nawaz. But definately his strength lies in the fact that he is a competent administrator. He is often referred to as the 'can-do administrator'.

Shehbaz Sharif's elder brother and three times Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif shared a good rapport with PM Narendra Modi who had gone on a surprise brief visit to Lahore in December 2015, when Nawaz Sharif was the Prime Minister. Shehbaz may continue the same rapport with PM Modi.

Shehbaz has been seen condemning the killings of minorities (Hindus and Christians) in Pakistan. Such instances reflect a more neutral politician. He even mourned the passing away of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. This goes in his favour with perceiving a notion of having soft corner for India.