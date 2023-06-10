DNA Explainer: Biparjoy likely to intensify into extremely severe cyclonic storm, here's what we know so far

The very severe cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' is expected to undergo a significant intensification within the next 12 hours, evolving into an extremely severe cyclonic storm. However, current projections indicate that Gujarat might not directly face its impact, according to an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday.

Although the cyclone is projected to pass approximately 200-300 km away from the Porbandar coast, it will bring thunderstorms and strong winds to the western state over the next five days. The IMD's latest forecast suggests that 'Biparjoy' will continue to intensify into an extremely severe cyclonic storm within the next 12 hours, gradually moving in a north-northeast direction over the next 24 hours, before eventually shifting to a north-northwestward trajectory over the subsequent three days.

Manorama Mohanty, the director of the Ahmedabad IMD center, explained, "The cyclonic storm is currently situated about 600 km from Porbandar. As it approaches, the port signal warning will be adjusted accordingly. As of now, it is anticipated to pass at a distance of 200-300 km from Porbandar and 200 km from Nalia (Kutch). Based on the current forecast, it is unlikely to make landfall in Gujarat."

Considering the safety of fishermen, the IMD has issued warnings against venturing into the Arabian Sea for the next five days, leading to the suspension of all fishing activities, as informed by Mohanty.

She further added, "The cyclone is currently moving in a near northerly direction, maintaining its trajectory. However, within the next 24 hours, it is expected to change its course towards the northeast. Subsequently, the cyclone will shift its movement to a north-northwestward direction."

Mohanty stated that Gujarat will experience thunderstorm activity for the next five days, with high wind speeds prevailing, especially in the Saurashtra-Kutch region.

According to the latest forecast from the IMD, 'Biparjoy' is centered at 11:30 am over the east-central Arabian Sea, approximately 700 km west-northwest of Goa, 620 km west-southwest of Mumbai, 590 km south-southwest of Porbandar, and 900 km south of Karachi.

"The cyclone is expected to further intensify and gradually move in a north-northeast direction within the next 24 hours. It will then continue its gradual shift towards a north-northwest direction over the subsequent three days," stated the IMD.

Mohanty explained, "Over the next two days, the Saurashtra-Kutch region can expect wind speeds of up to 30-40 kmph. Later on, the region may experience wind speeds of 30-50 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph, particularly in coastal areas from June 13-15."

She also mentioned that the wind speed within the sea will gradually escalate, starting from Sunday, ranging from 35-45 kmph, reaching 50 kmph on Saturday, then increasing further to 40-50 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph on June 12, and ultimately reaching 50-60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph on June 13-14.

"As per the current forecast, the cyclone is not expected to make landfall in Gujarat within the next five days," emphasized Mohanty.

The cyclone will bring relatively strong winds, especially in coastal districts such as Porbandar, Kutch, Jamnagar, with gusts reaching 60 kmph initially and potentially increasing to 75 kmph, according to Mohanty.

To ensure preparedness, the authorities have deployed teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to the districts of Porbandar, Gir Somnath, and Valsad.

Additionally, the Indian Coast Guard has initiated an outreach program to advise the fishing community, seafarers, and stakeholders in Gujarat, Daman, and Diu about taking necessary precautions and safety measures.

The Indian Coast Guard units are actively communicating regular advisories to vessels at sea through ships, aircraft, and RADAR stations.

