DNA Explainer: Beneficiary voters can potentially impact the elections, know how

March 10 will decide the fate of political parties in five states namely Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. The counting will begin at 8 am on Thursday. Everyone is waiting with bated breathe to know the results, particularly that of Uttar Pradesh, which is the largest state of India and is very crucial also in deciding who sits in power in the centre.

While most of us, particularly the political analysts and political pundits look through the lens of caste and religion to predict which party is likely to come to power, they miss taking into consideration a new class of voter who have emerged in the recent years.

This silent voter class is called the beneficiary voters and they can potentially impact the elections results. Beneficiary voters are basically those people who have been benefitted from various government welfare schemes.

Be it the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana or the pension schemes, they have proved beneficial to numerous people in villages and small towns. Take for example the food rationing system which has been digitised in most states, allowing beneficiaries to claim their subsidised rations from any fair price shop.

Read | Assembly Elections 2022: Here's what poll of exit polls predicts for 5 states

It reaches the public without any discrimination. What is specially good is the fact that no village Pradhan or officers can stop their rations since a biometric machine now decides the distribution of free ration.

Who are the beneficiaries or labharthis?

In the rural areas of Uttar Pradesh a section of people have benefited from these welfare measures, regardless of caste or religion.

The beneficiary community or 'labharthi samooh' is constituted mostly by the poor, downtrodden and marginalised people of the society.

This community consists of people from across caste and religious groups and they to a certain extent break the polarisation narrative.

All political parties create their own beneficiaries for electoral benefit. While some are already beneficiaries, others aspire to be one.

Through welfare schemes, an aspirational group of voters is also created, who want the houses, the rations and electricity benefits.

Some parties constantly keep evolving their beneficiaries and follow-up to ensure they become a part of the party's voting system.

Ahead of the UP Assembly polls, the BJP's state unit reached out to the beneficiaries of the central and state government schemes.

Called labharathis (beneficiaries), the party views such families as the 'biggest voter class cutting across castes and communities'.

BJP's beneficiary voters

The Modi government has brought a whole lot of welfare schemes for the poor and downtrodden in the last couple of years benefiting several people.

State-led popular welfare policies like Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana has built a vote bank.

The free grain distribution programs and various pensions and cash transfer schemes also reach the downtrodden and rural middle-class beneficiaries.

This beneficiary class includes not only those who get direct benefits but also creates an aspirational group of people who see others getting benefits.

Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana is a big hit among the villagers with those who have not got the benefit as of now but are aspiring to get them.

Budget announcement of 80 lakh houses in 2022-23 may raise their aspirations and may have voted for the BJP in the polls in hope of getting a house.

Under PM Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojna, which was started during the Covid-19 pandemic, about 150 million have been receiving free ration every month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Ujjwala 2.0 from Mahoba in UP in August. The Ujjwala Yojna was first launched in 2016 from Balia in UP.

The Ujjwala Yojna has been a game changer for the Bharatiya Janata Party as it played an important role in the party's victory in 2019 Assembly polls.

The BJP also reached out to the beneficiaries of PM Awas Yojna Urban, PM Awas Yojna Gramin, PM Kisan and Jal Jeevan Mission.