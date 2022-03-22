DNA Explainer: Ammonia leak in Ukraine and its possible outcomes

With every passing day, Russia is intensifying its attack on Ukraine. In a latest, Russian shells hit a chemical plant near the north-eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy, causing an ammonia leak, officials said. The leak at the chemical facility in Sumy has polluted the region over a radius of more than 5 kilometres.

Dmytro Zhyvytsky, the Governor of Sumy, reported on March 21 that a Russian bombardment has caused the leak of ammonia from the Sumykhimprom chemical factory around 4:30 am. (local time), Ukrainian media reported. One injury was reported of a worker in the plant.

The residents of Novoselytsya, near Sumy were asked to stay indoors following the leak. Later, the Governor informed that the leak had been contained. A 50-ton tank of the poison ammonia gas was damaged by the attack, local officials said, creating an ammonia cloud, affecting an area of about 2.5 km.

About ammonia gas

Ammonia is a colourless, smelly, and poisonous gas and if inhaled in high amounts, can be lethal.

It is a highly corrosive, toxic and hazardous gas, and can be fatal to humans if ingested, inhaled or absorbed through the skin.

Ammonia is a common chemical that has several commercial uses. It is largely used to make fertilisers.

Sumykhimprom chemical factory in Ukraine produces ammonia gas mostly for making chemical fertilisers.

It is a waste product of the human body and usually dealt with by the liver, but is toxic in large amounts.

It is invisible but has a distinct unpleasant smell and in high concentrations is both an irritant and corrosive.

The poisonous ammonia gas can cause pain and burns to the airway and injuries to the eyes.

As ammonia is lighter than air, it does not remain on the ground for too long like some other dangerous gases.

It is not well-known as a chemical weapon, since the human body has ways of processing it and it disperses.

How ammonia gas affects the human body

Exposure to high concentrations of it in air causes immediate burning of the eyes, nose, throat and respiratory tract.

Exposure to high concentrations of ammonia can result in blindness, lung damage or death.

Inhalation of lower concentrations of ammonia can cause coughing and irritation to eyes, skin, nose and throat.

It interacts immediately upon contact with moisture in the skin, eyes, oral cavity, respiratory tract to form ammonium hydroxide.

This ammonium hydroxide is very caustic and disrupts the cell membrane lipids, ultimately leading to cellular destruction.

As cell proteins break down, water is extracted, resulting in an inflammatory response that causes further damage.

Ammonia, which is highly soluble in water, is found in all three - soil, air and water but doesn't stay on ground for too long.

Ammonia gas is naturally present in the body and secreted by the kidneys to neutralise excess acid.

However, ammonia is highly diluted when in the environment and does not affect the human body to a noticeable level.

The toxic gas affects the lungs and can cause chemical pneumonitis, inflammation of the lung, by aspirating or inhaling irritants.

In simple terms, what happens in that instead of oxygen the person starts inhaling ammonia, causing oxygen deficiency.

In such cases, the cause of death is always suffocation due to inhalation of ammonia gas.

What residents were advised to do?

The residents of Novoselytsya, near Sumy were asked to stay indoors following the leak in the Sumykhimprom chemical factory.

Authorities advised residents in the affected region that if ammonia is discovered, they should seek immediate refuge underground.

Or turn on the showers at a fine mist and breathe through a damp bandage (ideally soaked with a 5% acetic or citric acid solution).