DNA Explainer: Amid Tharoor vs Kharge, know voting and election process of Congress presidential polls

Representational image

After over two decades of the party being under the leadership of the Gandhi family, the Indian National Congress is all set to conduct its presidential elections in October, with the race for the post being narrowed down between two major candidates till now.

As per the nominations filed till Friday evening, senior Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge have filed their papers to contest for the party presidential post. The voting in the presidential elections will be conducted in a few weeks, as per the schedule.

For the first time in years, a non-Gandhi will be taking over as the chief of the Congress party, paving way for a new roadmap for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and the potential shift in the national party’s ideology. Now, know the process by which the new party president will be elected.

What is the Congress president election procedure?

The entire process of the Congress presidential elections is spelled out in Article 18 of the Congress constitution, the age-old document through which the party is governed. The election procedure is governed by the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

The candidates are decided by the mutual consideration of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), which puts forward its own candidates. For this year’s elections, a total of three candidates have filed nominations till now.

After the candidates for the president post are nominated, voting is conducted across the nation by Congress candidates, which takes place in the PCC headquarters of each state. There are around 9,000 Congress members who make up the electoral college of the party.

The members of the Electoral College will cast their votes through ballots at the PCC headquarters of their respective states. Till now, it has not been made clear if the Gandhis will be casting their ballots in this year’s Congress presidential elections.

Congress leaders from across the country are set to cast their votes on October 17, after which the counting of votes will be done by a committee. The candidate with the highest number of votes will be declared as the Congress president on October 19.

Friday, September 30, was the last day for filing the nominations for the Congress presidential elections. On the last day, three candidates filed their papers for the presidential race – Shashi Tharoor, Mallikarjun Kharge, and KN Tripathi.

READ | NIA crackdown on PFI: Officials claim PFI linked with ISIS, multiple offices in Kerala shut down; top updates