DNA Explainer: Amid Maharashtra crisis, what are the powers of a Chief Minister?

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Maha Vikas Aghadi Alliance government in Maharashtra is in trouble. Discussions are ripe that sooner or later, as this government falls, who will become the next Chief Minister of the state. Although Uddhav Thackeray is confident that he will save his government, the road seems next to impossible at this juncture.

The Chief Minister's post and government formation are at stake in the whole political crisis. In this case, there are many contenders for the post of the next Chief Minister. Maharashtra is one of India's largest states and politically crucial for all national parties. It is home to India's financial capital Mumbai, Bollywood film industry and some of the country's largest industries and hence the richest state.

How much power a Chief Minister enjoys?

According to the Indian Constitution, the Chief Minister is the elected head of the Council of Ministers in the state. Although the Governor is the official 'head of state', it is the Chief Minister who vests the 'real' executive powers. The Chief Minister is the actual head of the state, not the Governor, who is the ceremonial head.

Since India has adopted the Westminster model of constitutional democracy, it is the Chief Minister who oversees the day-to-day functioning of the state government. According to the Indian Constitution, in day-to-day administration, the Chief Minister is assisted by a council of ministers, consisting of cabinet ministers, deputy ministers and others.

All of them are appointed by the Chief Minister and administered the oath of office and secrecy by the Governor. The powers and functions enjoyed by the Chief Minister within the restricted jurisdiction of a state are the same as that of the Prime Minister of India.

The Chief Minister holds the executive powers of the state government. They have the power to form councils of ministers, to elect members of their own party for particular ministries within the workings of the state. The main council of ministers is called the cabinet, whose members are decided by the Chief Minister.

Various ministers of different departments are allotted by the Chief Minister. If the Chief Minister does not like their work, then the ministers are removed from their ministerial posts. Chief Minister is the chief spokesperson of the government of a state.

The Chief Minister has an important role in the state's financial matters, including the budget, basic infrastructure and developmental priorities of the state, financial planning and economic development of the state and others. He also acts as the chairman of State Planning Commission.