DNA Explainer: All about sixth Scorpene-class submarine 'INS Vagsheer'

The sixth and last of the French Scorpene-class submarines, INS Vagsheer, was launched into water at the Mazagon Docks Limited (MDL) in Mumbai on Wednesday, paving the way for the vessel to undergo a series of rigorous trials before getting commissioned. This is done under Project-75, a venture aimed at building six Scorpene class submarines under a USD 3.75 billion deal signed in October 2005.

INS Vagsheer, the sixth and the last submarine constructed under Project-75, was launched by Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar. The other four submarines - INS Kalvari, INS Khanderi, INS Karanj and INS Vela, built under Project-75 have already been commissioned in the Indian Navy.

The fifth submarine of the series, INS Vagir is undergoing sea trails and is likely to be commissioned this year. The project is being executed with the assistance of French technical team. INS Vagsheer will now undergo a comprehensive and rigorous set of tests and trials for more than a year to ensure that it is fully combat-worthy, Ajay Kumar said after the launch.

INS Vagsheer special features

The INS Vagsheer submarine is named after sandfish, a deadly deep water sea predator of the Indian Ocean.

The first submarine INS Vagsheer was commissioned in December 1974 and decommissioned in April 1997.

The new submarine is the incarnation of its earlier version, as according to naval parlance a ship never ceases to exist.

Even after a ship/submarine is decommissioned, a new ship/submarine replaces the old one with the same name.

The state of the art technology has been utilised in the Scorpene class submarine to ensure superior stealth features.

This includes advanced acoustic absorption techniques, low radiated noise levels and hydro-dynamically optimised shape.

It has the ability to launch a crippling attack on the enemy using precision guided weapons, Mazagon Docks Limited said.

The attack can be launched with both torpedoes and tube launched anti-ship missiles, whilst underwater or on surface.

The stealth of this potent platform is enhanced by the special attention provided to her characteristic underwater signatures.

What are Scorpene submarines

Scorpene submarines can undertake multifarious types of missions like anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying and area surveillance, among others.

The vessel is designed to operate in all theatres of operation, showcasing interoperability with other components of a naval task force.