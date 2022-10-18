DNA Explainer: All about Kamikaze drones, used by Russia to dive-bomb Kyiv; how much damage can it cause

Drone attacks hit Kyiv, claiming over 20 lives (Photo - Reuters)

After Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilization in his country, the Russian military hit Ukraine with a set of lethal airstrikes with left the country paralyzed. The repeated airstrikes became the most violent and brutal attacks on Ukraine since the beginning of the war in February 2022.

According to local media reports, the airstrikes left 25 people dead and over 100 injured in Kyiv, which is Ukraine’s capital. Later it was reported that the deadly attacks on the country were carried out using weapon-laden Kamikaze drones.

These Kamikaze drones resulted in the deaths of multiple civilians in Ukraine and were sent in by Russia to target energy facilities in the country, leading to further escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war. Here is all you need to know about the deadly Kamikaze drones.

What are Kamikaze drones?

Unlike airstrikes conducted through fighter jets, Russia resorted to using Kamikaze drones in the attack on Kyiv. These drones were laden with artillery and explosives and were flown into the Ukrainian territory to dive-bomb several targeted areas.

Kamikaze drones are also referred to as “suicide” drones as they are designed to blast or get destroyed in the attack, causing maximum damage. They are the cheaper alternative to cruise missiles and can strike their targets from hundreds of kilometers away, as per Al Jazeera.

It has been alleged that Russia has imported over 2,400 drones from Iran, but the latter has denied these claims. Kyiv said that Tehran was responsible for the “murder of Ukrainians”, a statement being dismissed by Iran’s administration.

The drones are specially designed to first rain explosives on the mark and then cause a blast through collision. Ukraine has claimed that they destroyed 37 of these Kamikaze drones during the Russian airstrike, while Moscow has made no official comment on the attack.

The repeated airstrikes on Ukraine have prompted a fear of a nuclear attack on the country, with residents preparing themselves for such events. Reuters reported that nuclear shelters are being made by Ukrainians and the US is preparing a “game plan” against Russia.

