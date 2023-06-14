DNA Explainer: All about Jack Dorsey's farmers' protests comments against Modi govt; why ex-Twitter CEO is under fire

All about Jack Dorsey's farmers' protests comments against Modi govt

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey sparked a major controversy in India when he spoke about the farmers’ protest and the alleged pressure from the PM Modi-led central government, after which the Opposition demanded answers from the Centre.

Jack Dorsey alleged that the Indian government threatened to shut down Twitter in the country if it didn’t comply with the orders to limit the social media accounts which were critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, especially during the farmers’ protests movement in 2021.

While Jack Dorsey’s claim sparked a major question on the BJP-led central government, PM Modi’s government officials denied these claims, saying that Dorsey’s Twitter had a problem with accepting “the sovereignty of Indian law.”

During an interview on YouTube, Jack Dorsey said, “It manifested in ways such as: ‘We will shut Twitter down in India’, which is a very large market for us; ‘We will raid the homes of your employees’, which they did; and this is India, a democratic country.”

For the unversed, Jack Dorsey loosely alleged that the Indian government had ordered Twitter to block and restrict all the content critical of PM Modi and the Centre’s new farm laws during the massive farmers’ protests movement, which went on for over a year.

Citing Dorsey's remarks, the Congress said the government should stop "suppressing" social media and journalists and demanded answers from the Modi government over the issue. The Opposition party alleged that there cannot be a bigger proof of the "weakening of democracy" in the country by targeting institutions.

However, BJP leader and I&B Minister Anurag Thakur jumped to the defence of the Modi government, alleging that the comments were made to cover up the “misdeads” of Twitter under the leadership of Jack Dorsey.

“Such elements within the country and abroad will never be able to destabilise the nation which is being led by a strong leader," the minister told reporters, as per PTI. Anurag Thakur said the 'Twitter files' had exposed the social media platform was "misused and there was bias and tinkering".

(With PTI inputs)

