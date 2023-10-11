DNA Explainer: All about Hezbollah, Lebanon-based armed group supporting Hamas in war against Israel

Headlines

This star kid has refused to play Laxman in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, not Aryan Khan or Ibrahim Ali Khan: Report

Kangana Ranaut says Tejas will 'shed light on unfounded accusations' against armed forces: 'Before making allegations...

World Cup 2023: Babar Azam gifts Pakistan team jersey to Hyderabad stadium's ground staff - Watch

IND vs AFG, World Cup 2023: What are the chances of rain during the India vs Afghanistan match?

BJP shares picture claiming Chhattisgarh CM played mobile game during Congress meeting; Baghel hits back

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Israel Hamas War: Gaza faces humanitarian crisis as Israel continues complete siege, UN concerned

World Cup 2023: India vs Afghanistan, top player battles to watch out for in match No. 9 | INDvsAFG

Kangana Ranaut says Tejas will 'shed light on unfounded accusations' against armed forces: 'Before making allegations...

Most ODI centuries scored in a single day

Fastest batters to reach 3000 ODI runs

Virat Kohli's 8-year long fitness-driven diet

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

Israel Hamas War: Gaza faces humanitarian crisis as Israel continues complete siege, UN concerned

World Cup 2023: India vs Afghanistan, top player battles to watch out for in match No. 9 | INDvsAFG

'Rockets fell on our house and...' : Israeli woman narrate ordeal on Hamas missile attack

Kangana Ranaut says Tejas will 'shed light on unfounded accusations' against armed forces: 'Before making allegations...

This star kid has refused to play Laxman in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, not Aryan Khan or Ibrahim Ali Khan: Report

Asha Parekh questions The Kashmir Files makers for not giving money to Kashmiri Hindus: '50 crore bhi to de sakte the'

HomeExplainer

Explainer

DNA Explainer: All about Hezbollah, Lebanon-based armed group supporting Hamas in war against Israel

Hezbollah emerged from a shadowy faction created during the 1975-90 civil war to become a heavily armed force that holds big influence in Lebanon.

article-main
Latest News

Chitresh Sehgal

Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 01:41 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amid Hamas’ unprecedented assault and Israel’s counteroffensive in Gaza, Lebanon’s Hezbollah targeted Israeli military positions in the disputed Shebaa Farms earlier this week. Hezbollah said it had acted “in solidarity” with the Palestinian people in the wake of the ongoing war. Israel responded to Hezbollah’s assault by launching heavy artillery fire into southern Lebanon. Hezbollah’s entry may open another front in the Israel-Hamas war.

What is Hezbollah? History of the armed group

Hezbollah is a Shi’ite group backed by Iran. It emerged from a shadowy faction which was created during the 1975-90 civil war in Lebanon. Since its inception by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in 1982, Hezbollah has since grown into a heavily armed force that carries big influence in Lebanon. However, it is deemed as a terrorist outfit by governments including the United States. 

Hezbollah was founded by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards to fight Israeli forces invading Lebanon and in order to export its Islamic Revolution. The group recruited Lebanese Shi’ite Muslims. It shares the Shi’ite Islamist ideology of Tehran. The outfit retained its weapons after the Lebanese civil war concluded to battle Israeli forces which had occupied the predominantly Shi’ite south. Israel withdrew from the position in 2000 after years of guerrilla warfare. 

Hezbollah’s growing military prowess was on full display during the five-week war in 2006 when it launched thousands of rockets into Israel. Deployment in Syria in 2012 to help President Bashar al-Assad crush Sunni rebels further amplified Hezbollah’s power. The outfit has precision rockets in its arsenal and said that it had 100,000 men in its ranks in 2021. The outfit is supported by Iran with ammo and money. Iran has spent hundreds of millions of dollars per year to support Hezbollah, according to US estimates.

Hezbollah also is deeply tied to other groups in the region bagged by Iran including Hamas and fellow Palestinian outfit Islamic Jihad. It has massive support in Lebanon where a large group of Shi’ites see it as the country’s protector from Israel. Political parties in Lebanon that oppose Hezbollah allege the group has unilaterally taken Lebanon into conflicts. There are Hezbollah ministers in the government and legislators in parliament. Hezbollah gained majority in the Lebanon parliament in 2018 but lost it in 2022. However, it still commands a considerable sway.

Hezbollah is accused of launching suicide attacks on Western embassies, targeting and kidnapping Westerners in the 1980s. The US accuses it of a suicide bombing that destroyed US Marine headquarters in Beirut in 1983 and killed 241 servicemen, as well as another suicide bombing the same year targetting the US embassy. Argentina holds Hezbollah and Iran responsible for two attacks: a 1994 bombing of a Jewish community centre in Buenos Aires which killed 85 people and a 1992 attack on the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires that killed 29 people.

 

(Inputs from Reuters)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

KC Overseas Education celebrates 25 years of empowering dreams

'Ishan Kishan should be...': Shoaib Akhtar reacts to India opener's golden duck against Australia in WC opener

Pak vs SL: Kusal Mendis hits fastest century by a Sri Lanka batter in World Cup history

Apple iPhone 12 available at Rs 16,399 on Flipkart after Rs 25,600 discount, check details

Ravi Teja says Yash is 'lucky to get a film like KGF', gets attacked by his fans: '8 saal ki mehnat hai'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE