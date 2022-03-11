DNA Explainer: How AAP is inching closer to becoming a national party

The landslide victory of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has made it a force to reckon with in national politics. Besides the BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is the only big winner in the recently concluded Assembly elections in five states.

In its maiden victory in the state, AAP won a three-fourths majority in the Punjab Assembly with 92 seats, the highest number won by any party in the state in over four decades. Aam Admi Party's victory in the Punjab Assembly election 2022 has brought the reasonably-new political outfit closer to attain the coveted status of a 'national party'.

As per the Election Commission's data, there are seven political parties in India who enjoy the status of a national level party, including the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the biggest Opposition party, the Indian National Congress.

With these Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also opened its account in Goa with two seats and a vote share of 6%. With the AAP all set to form a government in Punjab, after Delhi, it also enjoys the status of being the only regional party to be in power in two states/UTs.

With this win, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) now aspires to become a national party as its footprint and ambition grows. So here we try to understand how close or how far the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is from becoming a national party to reckon with.

What AAP requires to become a national party?

After big win in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party needs to perform well in the next set of assembly polls.

The next Assembly elections are likely to be held either later this year or early 2023 which includes Gujarat.

To become a claimant for National Party status, AAP has to perform well in these Assembly elections.

A party needs State Party status in four states to automatically become a national party.

This is according to the provisions of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order.

Election Symbols Order, 1968, para 6 states states the conditions to fulfil to become a national or state party.

After two consecutive general elections, the poll performance would be evaluated by Election Commission.

If they fail to perform well, they could be deregistered/derecognized and new parties could find their place.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is already a state party with government in Delhi and set to make in Punjab.

As per provisions of the Order, a party needs eight per cent of votes in a state to get State Party status.

Advantages of national party

A national party can use its unique symbol to fight all elections and is eligible for a party office in Delhi.

National party is also entitled to two sets of electoral rolls free of cost at the time of revision of rolls.

National party candidates get one copy of electoral roll free of cost during general elections.

Such parties also get broadcast/telecast facilities over Akashvani/Doordarshan during general elections.

A recognised national party can also nominate up to 40 'star campaigners' during general elections.

Criteria to become a national party

The criteria to become a national party includes bagging at least 6% of the valid vote share in any four or more states.

This 6% of the valid vote share in any four or more states could be either in Lok Sabha or state assembly elections.

AAP got 54% vote share in the last Delhi assembly polls. It currently has 42% vote share in Punjab and 6.77% in Goa.

In Uttarakhand, Aam Aadmi Party so far has 3.4% vote share and just 0.3% vote share in Uttar Pradesh.

A national party also needs to win at least four seats in the House of the People from any state or states.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has just one Member of Parliament, Bhagwant Mann in the Lok Sabha.

A party can be recognised as a national party if it wins at least 2% seats in Lok Sabha from at least 3 different states.