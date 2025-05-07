India has an integrated system of radars and Early Warning and Control Systems (AWACS). Besides, India has indigenous Rohini and Ashwini systems, which are 3D radars for tracking low-flying objects. It can detect low-flying objects like missiles, drones and even F-16.

Is Pakistan Air Force capable of breaching the air defence system of India? Can it use the US-made fighter jets F-16, Chinese-supplied J-17, and French-manufactured Mirage to target Indian military installations in reaction to the attack on terrorist hideouts on its soil? Defence experts believe the PAF will find it extremely difficult to breach the Indian air defence and sneak into airspace.

Can Pakistani fighters breach Indian air defence?

Talking exclusively to DNA, defence expert Colonel Sanjeet Sirohi said that the PAF cannot breach the Indian air defence system. He said that India has an Iron Shield, which is a combination of various kinds of missiles with different ranges and specifications and can be used as and when needed. Explaining it, he said that depending on the altitude of the incoming missile, Akash, Prithvi, Prahar, and Pralay can be fired after the missile is detected by the radar and other systems.

Why did Iron Dome fail in Hamas attack?

Talking about the failure of Israel's Iron Dome, which was breached in the attack on October 7, 2023, Col. Sirohi said that Hamas fired hundreds of missiles and some of them reached Israel because no system can detect so many missiles at a time. However, Pakistan cannot fire hundreds of missiles at a time. It can fire a few missiles or drones at a time, and these can be detected and destroyed. He also said that the Russia-supplied air defence system S-400 has been deployed in Punjab along the LoC and it has been activated, but such a situation will not arise that may need its use.

Radar, Early Warning System

India has an integrated system of radars and Early Warning and Control Systems (AWACS). Besides, India has indigenous Rohini and Ashwini systems, which are 3D radars for tracking low-flying objects. It can detect low-flying objects like missiles, drones and even F-16. India also has the advantage of INDRA and Revathi mobile radars. Besides, it has AEW&C aircraft (Netra) and Phalcon AWACS, fitted on IL-76 aircraft. These can provide long-range airborne radar coverage and detect intrusions deep inside Pakistani airspace.

Anti-Drone System

Pakistan may also find it difficult to send drones deep inside India, as the Indian Army has already deployed anti-drone systems developed by DRDO and private companies. These systems detect, jam, and shoot down hostile drones.