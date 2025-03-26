Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in his last will not only left instructions for his sons for his funeral, but he also told them how to rule the kingdom, what to do and what not to do. But the most interesting part is his opinions on Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaja and his regret on his escape fr

At a time when Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb has hit the headlines, triggering a communal clash in Nagpur, it is interesting to note what he has written in his last will.

According to Hamiduddin Khan's Akham-i Alamgiri, translated into English by Sir Jadunath Sarkar, the Mughal emperor in his last will not only left instructions for his sons for his funeral, but he also told them how to rule the kingdom, what to do and what not to do.

But the most interesting part is his opinions on Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaja and his regret on his escape from his custody.

Aurangzeb: Shiva escaped due to my carelessness

He wrote in his will: "The main pillar of government is to be well informed in the news of the kingdom. Negligence for a single moment becomes the cause of disgrace for long years. The escape of the wretch Shiva took place through [my] carelessness, and I have to labour hard [against the Marathas] to the end of my life, [as the result of it]."

As he was critical of his father emperor Shah Jahan for his entire life, Aurangzeb did not spare him in his last will as well. Holding him responsible for his plight, he instructed his sons not to be biased toward any of their sons, unlike Shah Jahan.

Aurangzeb: Never trust your sons

He wrote in his will: "Never trust your sons, nor treat them during your lifetime in an intimate manner, because, if the Emperor Shah Jahan had not treated Dara Shukoh in this manner, his affairs would not have come to such a sorry pass. Ever keep in view the saying, ‘The word of a king is barren’."

The man who conquered as large a country as that of emperor Ashoka was full of humility before his death.

Calling himself a shameless creature, he begged pardon from the almighty God and expressed it in as many words as his last will.

Aurangzeb calls himself 'shameless creature'

Aurangzeb wrote, "It is proper for the ruler of the kingdom (i.e. my heir) to treat kindly the helpless servants who in the train of this shameless creature [Aurangzeb] have been roving in the deserts and wilderness [of the Deccan]."

He said further, "Even if any manifest fault is committed by them, give them in return for it gracious forgiveness and benign overlooking [of the fault]."

Aurangzeb concluded his last will with these words:

If you learn the lesson, a kiss on your wisdom,

If you neglect it, then alas! alas!"

He also gave instructions to his son about his funeral, shrouds, and grave.

Talking to DNA exclusively, journalist and author of 'Aurangzeb: Hero or Villain', Afsar Ahmed, said that Aurangzeb was just a character in history and he should be treated like this. History teaches us lessons; we should learn from it and move on.

Afsar Ahmed emphasised that there is no point in getting emotional and negative as it spreads hatred that ultimately harms society.