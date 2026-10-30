Digital Arrest Scam: Will banks have to refund stolen money? What has Supreme Court said?

How do digital-arrest scammers impersonate police officers, threaten victims, and force victims to cough up money? What has the Supreme Court said on bank liability and compensation?

What is a digital-arrest scam? How do fraudsters operate? These questions come after scamsters cheated hundreds of people and siphoned off crores of rupees. Digital arrest is a cybercrime in which scammers impersonate police officers, customs officers, Income Tax Department officers, Enforcement Department officers, or judges and threaten arrest by phone. They falsely accuse the victims of being involved in money laundering, trafficking, drug smuggling, financial fraud, and identity theft and coerce them to pay money to avoid arrest. Fraudsters play psychological games with the victims and make them believe falsely that they are under investigation, they must obey instructions, they can not leave their place, and they must not divulge these things to anyone else.

Digital arrest scam: How does it happen?

Nowhere in India can the police arrest anyone by mobile phone or video calls, and there is no legal basis for such scams. The fraudsters exploit the fear of law enforcement and use fabricated videos, fake identities, and doctored photos and documents to scare their victims and make them cough up money.

The entire operation is pre-planned and well-designed. It is executed in such a way that victims get panicked, believe the fraudsters, and pay money.

The scammers generally send a pre-recorded message to call the victim; they claim to be from a police station, courier company, or telecom department.

The fraudster says that he has a parcel in his name containing banned drugs, a fake passport, or something illegal and prohibited.

He may also claim that the victim's Aadhaar Card, PAN, or mobile phone number is attached to some fraudulent activities.

The fraudster may also tell the victim that his bank account has been found in connection with some scam.

He may also say that his son, daughter, or other family member has been found in some crime and has been detained.

Digital arrest fraud

The caller then transfers the call to a supposed senior officer in the department, and that man makes him believe that he is really a senior officer. He may use a false phone number, fake office, or fake identity. He may use a spoofed phone number and appear genuine. There is no legal basis for transferring money to police officers personally, but the victims commit this mistake. The money transfer is made through many accounts to make the recovery difficult. Money mules or middlemen are used to get the money transferred.

Once the money is transferred, the fraudster disappears, making himself inaccessible. The victim comes to know about the scam only after he contacts the real police officers or the government department.

Supreme Court: Digital arrest

In a significant decision, the Supreme Court asked the Reserve Bank of India to ensure that banks and financial institutions fully compensate the digital arrest victims if they are cheated of money due to the lack of due diligence obligations. It also proposed holding the banks responsible if they fail to temporarily freeze the account or flag abnormal transactions or sudden, large-scale withdrawals from vulnerable accounts, like those of senior citizens.