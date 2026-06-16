Has Trump lost Iran war? Why US peace deal looks like retreat after failing to achieve key objectives

US President Donald Trump once threatened to wipe out Iran, but the war ended with a peace deal. Did the Pentagon achieve its objectives, or did Tehran force Washington into negotiations? Explained here.

Has the US lost the Iran war? Did it achieve all the objectives it set before attacking Iran on February 28? Why is President Donald Trump desperate to bury the hatchet? Why did he beat a hasty retreat every time he had threatened to wipe out the whole of Iran? Why have his popularity ratings in domestic politics nosedived? These questions were raised even before the US president announced that an MoU had been reached with Tehran and the two sides would sign the treaty on Friday in Geneva.

(Did the US lose the Iran War? AI-produced infographic.)

A cursory look shows that Donald Trump failed to achieve most of his declared war objectives. It can be summed up as follows:

The US failed to bring about regime change in Iran, he could not overthrow the Shiite regime, though Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and some of his close aides were killed. Contrary to Donald Trump's expectations, the general people did not come out on the streets supporting the US attack and opposing their own government. Ali Khamenei's son, Mojtaba Khamenei, became the Supreme Leader, and most of the senior Iranian leadership is intact.

The most contentious issue- the nuclear programme is yet to be resolved; separate talks will be held later. The Pentagon bombed the nuclear facilities and caused damage, but the programme is far from being over. None of the nuclear programme sites or the system has been dismantled. Tehran has refused to abandon its right to nuclear enrichment, though it has agreed to halt the production of weapon-grade uranium. No enriched uranium will be shipped out to the US; these will remain in Iran, though under the IAEA monitoring.

Tehran has refused to abandon its missile development programme. This subject has been put on the back burner. Iranian missile programme includes long-range intercontinental ballistic missiles that can reach the US.

Washington has agreed to lift the economic sanctions and the secondary sanctions it imposed on Iran. Tehran will be allowed to sell crude oil and gas and get payment through the recognised international payment channels.

The US will unfreeze all the frozen Iranian assets. It will unblock the Iranian money kept in banks, and about $24 billion will be returned to Iran.

If Tehran signs the peace deal and implements it, the US will invest $300 billion in the reconstruction of Iran. The US oil and gas companies would be allowed to invest and do business in Iran.

Iran has agreed to open the Strait of Hormuz and allow all vessels to sail through it without paying the transit fee. The US has agreed to lift the blockade of the Iranian ports near the waterway.

The Pentagon has caused devastation in Iran and destroyed its military and civilian infrastructure to a large extent. But it has suffered immensely in the war, lost hundreds of its missiles, dozens of aircraft, including the sixth-generation stealth bomber B2. Iran has caused heavy damage to the US bases spread across Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq and Oman.

Washington has lost much of its arms and ammunition in the war, worth billions of dollars. The monetary loss of the US has crossed $100 billion.

(Iran's nuclear plant.)

Donald Trump beats retreat

Analysts believe that the US has lost the David vs Goliath war. Donald Trump thought to end the war within a week by overthrowing the highly unpopular government and install its own puppet. All of his threats to wipe out the entire civilisation of Iran proved hollow. Neither could he bring about regime change, nor could he bring the Shiite nation to its knees. After raining missiles and drones on Iran for months, Donald Trump took the help of an ally, Pakistan, to hold peace talks and ended up accepting all the demands of the enemy.