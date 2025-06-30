'Kaanta Laga' girl Shefali Jariwala has been taking Glutathione and Vitamin C, which are supposed to lighten skin colour and improve texture. What are anti-aging agents and how do they work?

Did 42-year-old Shefali Jariwala die because of an overdose or any side- effect of the anti-aging drug? Was the woman, who became a sensation two decades ago with the 'Kaanta Laga' music video, taking the anti-aging agents, that triggered the heart attack? If media reports are to be believed visibly fit Jariwala was on anti-ageing treatment for the past eight years. According to NDTV, the 'Kaanta Laga' girl has been taking Glutathione and Vitamin C, which are supposed to lighten skin colour and improve texture.

What are anti-aging drugs?

The moot question is: what are anti-aging drugs and how do they work and impact the human body? According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, aging is an irreversible and natural phenomenon, caused by the gradual deterioration of biological and physiological functions as a person ages. It is the net result of the process of accumulation of molecular and cellular damages over the years. Anti-aging is the science that delays the process of aging while maintaining the physical, functional, and aesthetic beauty of the body. The anti-aging medicine reduces the chances of developing various age-related diseases and intervenes in the biological process of aging.

How do anti-aging medicine work?

The anti-aging medicine maintains health and a balanced state despite various physiological, biophysical, and pathological activities taking place. There are many products, including a variety of diets, medications, and supplements, that are promoted to have anti-aging benefits. However, there is no proven way to slow the aging process in humans even slightly.

Anti-aging agents of different genres

Growth hormones have beneficial effects on older people and these have a long history as an anti-aging agent. However, many hormone levels decrease with age. The supplementary doses of growth hormones can increase muscle mass, strengthen the immune system, and increase libido. However, research has shown that the risks of growth hormone far outweigh the benefits. These may cause the occurrence of soft tissue edema and can stimulate the growth of cancer cells.

Anti-aging agents and side-effects

Additional intake of dietary antioxidants, including vitamin E, vitamin C, and beta-carotene can reduce the risk of atherosclerosis-related diseases. However, the results can not be generalized to the entire range of aging. The depletion and dysfunction of stem cells are considered to play a role in aging. However, it can not be said with confidence that cell-based anti-aging treatments are effective. Harvesting and reparing stem cells for treatment is complicated, and the protocol is still to be optimised.

The use of alternative medicines as antiaging agents has been tried to treat elderly people. While Chiropractic is the most commonly used alternative medicine, massage stimulates the skin, muscles, and nervous system to induce relaxation and reduce stress. Similarly, acupuncture and acupressure have been used as unique treatments. Acupressure aims at balancing the opposite negative and positive forces, thereby stabilising the energy.