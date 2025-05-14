Social media platforms like Facebook were flooded with the claims that the IAF had bombed Pakistan's nuclear facility in Kairana Hill, near PAF’s Mushaf base in Sargodha, causing a radiation leak. These rumours also claimed that Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire after bombing of its nuclear facility.

Did India target Pakistan's nuclear arsenal in Kairana Hills? Did the Indian Air Force bomb the nuclear facility housing the nuclear arsenal, leading to the leak of radiation that set the alarm bell ringing? These questions cropped up after the recent India-Pakistan war-like situation. It was US President Donald Trump who shocked everyone by claiming that he had averted the war in which millions of people could have been killed.

Did Donald Trump avert nuclear war?

Talking to journalists in the White House, the US president said that he had averted a nuclear war between India and Pakistan. He said, "The U.S. didn’t just ‘broker’ the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, it averted a ‘nuclear conflict’.” He also claimed to have threatened to stop trade with both countries unless they agreed to end hostilities.

Earlier, Donald Trump said that the US stopped a nuclear conflict, and thanked VP JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. He said, "We stopped a nuclear conflict. I think it could have been a bad nuclear war. Millions of people could have been killed. I also want to thank VP JD Vance and Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, for their work."

On the other hand, social media platforms, including Facebook, were flooded with the claims that the IAF had bombed Pakistan's nuclear facility in Kairana Hill, near PAF’s Mushaf base in Sargodha, causing a radiation leak. These rumours also claimed that Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire after the bombing of its facility housing the nuclear asset. It is not yet clear whether Trump’s reference to a possible nuclear conflict was related to widespread speculation about the impact of India’s airstrikes on May 10 on Pakistani air force bases on the suspected nuclear site.

What did IAF say?

The IAF indeed targeted PAF’s Mushaf base in Sargodha, causing serious damage; there is no evidence of radiation leakage. Addressing a press conference, Air Marshal AK Bharti said that Indian forces did not know about the site. He said, "We did not hit Kirana hills, whatever is there."

Both India and Pakistan have nuclear bombs and the capability of mutual destruction. While New Delhi is believed to have 172 warheads, Islamabad has 170.