FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Best Business Coach in India Suresh Mansharamani: The Mentor Helping MSMEs Scale, Get Listed on the SME Exchange, and Launch Successful SME IPOs

Cameron Green scripts history, becomes costliest overseas buy as KKR outbid CSK at IPL 2026 auction

Did MNREGA damage Indian agriculture? How did it help Indian economy?

EC releases West Bengal SIR draft list, 58 lakh names deleted; know how to check name, voter status and more

Moringa boost: Want healthy alternative to coffee? Here's how to prepare healthy moringa latte at home

Border 2 teaser: Sunny Deol can start 2026 with a bang, his Paltan of Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty can score blockbuster, but...

MAJOR update on Bondi Beach Shooting: Gunman Naveed Akram out of coma, Philippines makes BIG claim on his father Sajid Akram

UP NEET PG Counselling 2025 BIG UPDATE: Round 2 seat allotment result to be announced today at mcc.nic.in; Check details inside

Who is Bettina Anderson? Donald Trump's soon-to-be daughter-in-law; Here's look at her education qualifications, family background, net worth and more

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh beats Allu Arjun, Vicky Kaushal, Shah Rukh Khan on second Monday but fails to outperform….

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Best Business Coach in India Suresh Mansharamani: The Mentor Helping MSMEs Scale, Get Listed on the SME Exchange, and Launch Successful SME IPOs

Best Business Coach in India Suresh Mansharamani

Delhi pollution: Air quality turns 'toxic', try these breathing techniques to protect your lungs

Delhi pollution: Air quality turns 'toxic', try these breathing techniques

Cameron Green scripts history, becomes costliest overseas buy as KKR outbid CSK at IPL 2026 auction

Cameron Green scripts history, becomes costliest overseas buy as KKR outbid CSK

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Delhi pollution: Air quality turns 'toxic', try these breathing techniques to protect your lungs

Delhi pollution: Air quality turns 'toxic', try these breathing techniques

From Kartik Sharma to Auqib Nabi: 5 uncapped Indians who could draw big bids in IPL 2026 mini-auction

5 uncapped Indians who could draw big bids in IPL 2026 mini-auction

Who is Rania Al Abdullah? From Apple employee to wife of King Abdullah II of Jordan, here's a look at her early life, educational qualifications, love story and more

Who is Rania Al Abdullah? From Apple employee to wife of King Abdullah II of Jor

HomeExplainer

EXPLAINER

Did MNREGA damage Indian agriculture? How did it help Indian economy?

MNREGA raised farm wages and labour costs, but it also improved productivity, assets and resilience. Here’s what the data really shows.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Dec 16, 2025, 03:07 PM IST

Did MNREGA damage Indian agriculture? How did it help Indian economy?
MNREGA increased labour wages, consumption, and manufacturers and helped boost the Indian economy.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

When the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh launched the NREGA scheme in 2005, his main objective was to provide the innumerable unskilled labourers at least a few days of jobs.  Even the economist and the former RBI governor could not completely grasp how the scheme could bring a paradigm shift in the welfare economy. The employment scheme changed the entire gamut and shifted the concept of welfare from charity to a right. Instead of charity-driven help, it became a need-based programme that helped the state build infrastructure. The MNREGA, as it was called after being renamed, strengthened the rural economy, which pushed demand and helped the manufacturing sector. It gave the Indian economy a much-needed fillip. It was a game-changer in a true sense. 

Rural employment guarantee India

The MNEGA silently reshaped rural labour markets, state capacity, and the idea of a legal welfare right. Its impact was felt across five major economic and institutional dimensions. The wage employment became a justiciable right, not a discretionary dole, for the first time. The rural households were entitled to at least 100 days of work annually. If the state failed to provide them with this, it would have to give them unemployment allowances. Thus, the state was legally made responsible for providing employment and it became the employer of the last resort. 

MNREGA's impact on agriculture

The MNREGA fixed the minimum floor wage, especially for unskilled workers. With 100 days of employment available, the workers were no longer forced to accept the wages, whatever they were offered. As the scheme was gender-neutral, it increased the participation of women and helped empower them as they earned money of their own. Consequently, the labour market became less monopolistic and more competitive and improved the terms of trade. 

Did MNREGA hurt farmers?

As the jobs were offered, migration decreased considerably, particularly among the tribal communities and people from the drought-prone and flood-hit areas. Though migration did not stop completely, it became a matter of choice rather than survival. Consequently, it reduced pressure on the urban labour market and stabilised it. It also reduced the speed of urbanization. During the COVID pandemic days, the government increased allocation of funds and used the MNREGA as a counter-cyclical fiscal tool. 

MNREGA impacts Indian Economy

On the flip side, the MNREGA hit the farm sector, though temporarily. It increased the labour cost and the farmers were forced to work on decreased margins. Small and marginal farmers were hit the hardest. However, one needs to understand that the scheme corrected the distorted labour market. Prior to the introduction of the MNREGA, the agriculture sector worked on disguised unemployment and distress labour. There was no loss of productivity; there was only redistribution from landowners to farm labourers. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Best Business Coach in India Suresh Mansharamani: The Mentor Helping MSMEs Scale, Get Listed on the SME Exchange, and Launch Successful SME IPOs
Best Business Coach in India Suresh Mansharamani
Cameron Green scripts history, becomes costliest overseas buy as KKR outbid CSK at IPL 2026 auction
Cameron Green scripts history, becomes costliest overseas buy as KKR outbid CSK
Did MNREGA damage Indian agriculture? How did it help Indian economy?
Did MNREGA damage Indian agriculture? How did it help Indian economy?
EC releases West Bengal SIR draft list, 58 lakh names deleted; know how to check name, voter status and more
ECI releases West Bengal SIR draft list; 58 lakh names deleted; know how to chec
Moringa boost: Want healthy alternative to coffee? Here's how to prepare healthy moringa latte at home
Moringa boost: Want healthy alternative to coffee?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Delhi pollution: Air quality turns 'toxic', try these breathing techniques to protect your lungs
Delhi pollution: Air quality turns 'toxic', try these breathing techniques
From Kartik Sharma to Auqib Nabi: 5 uncapped Indians who could draw big bids in IPL 2026 mini-auction
5 uncapped Indians who could draw big bids in IPL 2026 mini-auction
Who is Rania Al Abdullah? From Apple employee to wife of King Abdullah II of Jordan, here's a look at her early life, educational qualifications, love story and more
Who is Rania Al Abdullah? From Apple employee to wife of King Abdullah II of Jor
2025 Celebrity Weddings of the year: Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru, Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani, Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, and more who tied the knot in style
2025 Celebrity Weddings of the year
Meet Mallika Sagar, one of the most important faces of IPL auction room; Know about her education qualification, career, net worth, more
Meet Mallika Sagar, one of the most important faces of IPL auction room; Know ab
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement