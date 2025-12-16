Did MNREGA damage Indian agriculture? How did it help Indian economy?

MNREGA raised farm wages and labour costs, but it also improved productivity, assets and resilience. Here’s what the data really shows.

When the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh launched the NREGA scheme in 2005, his main objective was to provide the innumerable unskilled labourers at least a few days of jobs. Even the economist and the former RBI governor could not completely grasp how the scheme could bring a paradigm shift in the welfare economy. The employment scheme changed the entire gamut and shifted the concept of welfare from charity to a right. Instead of charity-driven help, it became a need-based programme that helped the state build infrastructure. The MNREGA, as it was called after being renamed, strengthened the rural economy, which pushed demand and helped the manufacturing sector. It gave the Indian economy a much-needed fillip. It was a game-changer in a true sense.

Rural employment guarantee India

The MNEGA silently reshaped rural labour markets, state capacity, and the idea of a legal welfare right. Its impact was felt across five major economic and institutional dimensions. The wage employment became a justiciable right, not a discretionary dole, for the first time. The rural households were entitled to at least 100 days of work annually. If the state failed to provide them with this, it would have to give them unemployment allowances. Thus, the state was legally made responsible for providing employment and it became the employer of the last resort.

MNREGA's impact on agriculture

The MNREGA fixed the minimum floor wage, especially for unskilled workers. With 100 days of employment available, the workers were no longer forced to accept the wages, whatever they were offered. As the scheme was gender-neutral, it increased the participation of women and helped empower them as they earned money of their own. Consequently, the labour market became less monopolistic and more competitive and improved the terms of trade.

Did MNREGA hurt farmers?

As the jobs were offered, migration decreased considerably, particularly among the tribal communities and people from the drought-prone and flood-hit areas. Though migration did not stop completely, it became a matter of choice rather than survival. Consequently, it reduced pressure on the urban labour market and stabilised it. It also reduced the speed of urbanization. During the COVID pandemic days, the government increased allocation of funds and used the MNREGA as a counter-cyclical fiscal tool.

MNREGA impacts Indian Economy

On the flip side, the MNREGA hit the farm sector, though temporarily. It increased the labour cost and the farmers were forced to work on decreased margins. Small and marginal farmers were hit the hardest. However, one needs to understand that the scheme corrected the distorted labour market. Prior to the introduction of the MNREGA, the agriculture sector worked on disguised unemployment and distress labour. There was no loss of productivity; there was only redistribution from landowners to farm labourers.