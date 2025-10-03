Did India supply arms to Israel during Gaza War? Questions over complicity in alleged genocide loom

Did India supply arms to Israel during the Gaza war? Reports suggest Indian defence firms exported drones, rocket launchers, and weapon systems through joint ventures with Israeli companies. As the UN labels Israel’s actions in Gaza as genocide, questions arise over India’s role and complicity.

Did India supply Israel with arms and ammunition in its war against Hamas? Could India be accused of being complicit with the Jewish nation in its alleged genocide in the Gaza Strip? More than 66,000 people, mostly civilians, including women and children, have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip that began on October 9, 2023. It followed the terrorist attacks taking place on October 7, 2023, when hundreds of Hamas fighters stormed the northern border of Israel, fired hundreds of missiles, killed more than 1,200 people, mostly civilians and took 251 people hostage. About 48 hostages, including 28 deceased ones, are still languishing in Hamas captivity. The war is still going on and people are being killed almost daily.

India-Israel defence cooperation

If reports are to be believed, India continued to export arms to Israel during 2024 and 2025 through joint ventures involving both Indian and Israeli defense companies. The two countries witnessed substantial growth in defence cooperation during the period 2015-2025, peaking in 2024 when the bilateral trade reached $265 million. The bilateral defence trade stood at $185 million in 2024, one year after the Gaza War began.

India-Israel joint ventures

The Adani-Elbit joint venture produced Hermes 900UAVs in its Hyderabad-based plant and exported the same to Israel. IT manufactured 20 such drones and sold them to the Israel Defence Force in 2024. The joint ventures between Bharat Forge and Elbit Systems also produced weapons and sub-systems for the IDF. The PLR Systems were manufactured for the Jewish state.

According to Economic Times, NIBE Limited signed a Technology Collaboration Agreement with Israel's Elbit Systems for manufacturing Advanced Universal Rocket Launchers. Named Surya, the rocket system can engage targets ranging more than 300km. Media reports suggest that a cargo vessel named Borkum, carrying weapons from Chennai, was intercepted and blocked from docking in Spain in May 2024. It reportedly contained tons of rocket engines and other explosive charges.

S Jaishankar defends arms sales to Israel

Defending the arms sales to Israel, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in parliament that India's policy on such exports is guided by its "national interests" and adherence to "various regimes". The Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking to halt arms exports to Israel in September 2024. It also said that such matters are within the government's foreign policy prerogative.

UN calls Israel's actions 'genocide'

The United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory set the alarm bells ringing when it concluded that Israel's actions in Gaza constituted genocide. Chaired by former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay, the Commission collected and verified evidence and documented more than 60,000 Palestinian deaths, including 18,000 children, in two years. It also analysed the systematic destruction of civilian infrastructure, healthcare facilities, and Gaza’s largest fertility clinic. According to a UN convention, all countries should employ all measures at their disposal to ‘prevent and punish the crime of genocide’. This has raised many questions.