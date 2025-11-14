Did ghost of 'jungle raj' force Tejaswi Yadav, RJD to bite dust? What next for Mahagathbandhan?

With RJD leading in only 26 seats, the Bihar Election 2025 has reignited debate over the ‘jungle raj’ narrative repeatedly invoked by PM Modi during the campaign.

Did the ghost of "jungle raj" keep on haunting the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and force it to bite the dust in the Bihar Election 2025? With the Tejaswi Yadav-led party leading in just 26 seats, the question has upset political observers as well as the party stalwarts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi kick-started the campaign for his party at the native place of former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur. He was so obsessed with the term that he used it 17 times in his 45-minute speech in Samastipur district.

Jungle Raj narrative

Trying to set the agenda, he said, "I would tell all the youngsters in Bihar to gather all the young people at every booth and have the elderly people in that area come and tell everyone about the old stories from the jungle raj." 'Jungle raj'—a political term coined by the detractors and the political opponents of the RJD—is an apparent reference to the time when Bihar was under the rule of Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Yadav. It refers to the period from 1995 to 2005.

It is interesting to note that Bihar has a population of 1.6 crore people who are in the age bracket of 18 years to 29 years. These are the people who were born after this period; they do not know much about the so-called 'jungle raj.' Those born after the year 2005 are now 20 years old; they are the first-time voters, and they have not seen that period. Was this group of voters also swayed away by the narrative of 'jungle raj'?

Tejaswi Yadav hits back

Tejaswi Yadav hit back. He said, "When scams are happening and no action is being taken, that is jungle raj. There is not a single day in Bihar where there are no shootings, murders, lootings, rapes, or kidnappings." He added, "Uttar Pradesh has the highest crime rate in the entire country, and Bihar is second. The top BJP-ruled state in the entire country has the highest crime rate."

'Jungle Raj' returns ahead of Bihar Election 2025?

Days ahead of the first phase of polling, four sensational murders were committed. A Jan Suraaj Party supporter was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Mokama, near the state capital Patna, on Thursday. Confirming the death, the police told the PTI that Dular Chand Yadav died while he was campaigning for JSP’s candidate Piyush Priyadarshi. Patna SSP Kartikeya K Sharma said, "The exact cause of the incident is not known yet, as the body has not been handed over to the police."

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) was found dead in Siwan district on Thursday, October 30, 2025. He has been identified as Anirudh Kumar of Daraundha police station in Siwan. Reacting to the murder of the ASI, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, "The incident has exposed the tall claims of NDA leaders about the current law and order situation in the state. The murder of an ASI is a matter of serious concern." Days earlier, the dead bodies of the father-son duo Pramod Mahato and Priyanshu Mahato were found near Belghat village in the district of Arrah.

So, how did the narrative of "jungle raj" impact the Bihar Election 2025?