EXPLAINER

Did Donald Trump impose additional tariffs for not giving credit for India-Pakistan ceasefire?

Was the purchase of Russian oil the only irritant that angered Donald Trump, and did he impose an additional 25% tariff on India? Did he punish New Delhi after his "friend" Narendra Modi did not allow him to take credit for the India-Pakistan ceasefire? Details here.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 07, 2025, 02:30 PM IST

US President Donald Trump with PM Narendra Modi (File Image)

What prompted US President Donald Trump to impose an additional and hefty tariff of 25% within a week of an initial tariff of 25% on India? He has given some leeway to the main US adversary, China, allowing it more time and a 90-day period to the neighbouring country of Mexico, which he has threatened many times. But he imposed an additional tariff on New Delhi despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi being his "friend" and that too at a time when the two countries are holding talks on a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA). Though he is not known for diplomatic nuances, Donald Trump shocked many of his close confidantes when he slapped India with a "penalty" so quickly and suddenly. 

Donald Trump wants credit for India-Pakistan ceasefire

Experts point out Donald Trump's penchant for the Nobel Peace Prize and his frustration over not getting it despite reported his role as a peacenik. He claimed dozens of times that it was he who mediated between India and Pakistan during the four-day military clash in May and brokered a ceasefire. He was the first to declare on the social media platform Truth Social that India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire, followed by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's announcement. Donald Trump has made this claim dozens of times, and each time India has denied it. New Delhi said that there was no mediation and the DGMOs of the two countries decided to stop the hostilities. Analysts believe that this angered the US president, who thought that he had not been given the credit for his hard work. 

Is Trump angry for denial of his role in ceasefire?

Michael Kugelman, Director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Centre, told ANI, "China has not stood out there and refused to let President Trump take credit for his role in the ceasefire... These are things that happened with India. So I think that’s why perhaps President Trump would reserve some of his greatest ire on the trade and tariff front for India... Indeed, it's a double standard. It's hypocritical, whatever you want to say."

The gravity of the situation and the anger of the US president can be gauged by what Kugelman has said. He called it the worst crisis that the relationship had faced over the last two decades in the strategic partnership. Kugelman also said that the India-US relations are multifaceted and have many different areas of co-operation. 

