Did 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' get demonetisation right? Did ISI and Dawood Ibrahim trigger Modi government's decision as shown in film?

Did the Narendra Modi government take the drastic decision of demonitisastion to foil the designs of Pakistan intelligence agency ISI and mafia don Dawood Ibrahim? Was UP gangster Atique Ahmed really involved in the fake currency racket?

Did the Narendra Modi government choose demonetization in 2016 due to the reasons depicted in the movie 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'? The blockbuster Bollywood movie that has already broken all box office collection records has tried to justify the government's decision to demonetize in its own unique way. According to the Aditya Dhar-directed film, the Pakistani intelligence agency, the ISI, and mafia don Dawood Ibrahim pushed counterfeit currency notes worth Rs 60,000 crore into India. It has been shown how UP gangster Atique Ahmed (Atif Ahmed in the film) was in contact with them, and he joined them to buy votes ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections. It also shows ISI chief Major Iqbal, portrayed by Arjun Rampal, getting upset over the sudden disruption by the announcement of demonetization. The film depicts the announcement as a strategic move to disrupt terror funding networks allegedly linked to cross-border elements.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge: Reel vs real

Did it really happen as depicted in the film? According to the film, the demonetization was a master plan to expose ISI and underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's fake currency racket. It shows the Indian security agency informing the UP police that Atif Ahmad from UP was involved in a fake currency racket connected to Pakistan. In reality, the Prayagraj Police and UP-STF investigated the Umesh Pal murder case and arms trafficking case related to Atiq Ahmad. The ATS was also included in the investigation. The investigating agency filed the first chargesheet in the CJM court on July 13, 2023. However, the chargesheet did not mention any fake currency racket linked to Atiq.

There are other discrepancies as well. According to "Dhurandhar: The Revenge," National Security Advisor Ajit Doval worked with UP's DGP to get Atif Ahmad arrested. Contrary to the film, at the time of demonetization in November 2016, Syed Javed Ahmad was the DGP of Uttar Pradesh. However, DGP Sanjay Kumar's character, as shown in the movie, resembles former UP DGP Prashant Kumar. In fact, Prashant Kumar, an IPS officer of the 1990 batch, was not the DGP at that time. He became DGP in February 2024 and retired in May 2025.

Dhurandhar: Demonitisation

Director Aditya Dhar made other mistakes in the movie, too. He depicts ISI officer Ilyas Kashmiri, aka Major Iqbal (Arjun Rampal), sitting in Pakistan and watching the LIVE video of Atiq's death. Contrary to this, the fact remains that Ilyas Kashmiri was killed on June 3, 2011, in a US drone attack. However, Atique Ahmed was killed in 2023 in police custody when he was being taken from court to a medical check-up.

In a televised address on November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 in value would be invalid. These notes constituted about 86% of the total cash flow in the country at that time. Explaining the government decision, he said, "The magnitude of cash in circulation is directly linked to the level of corruption. Inflation becomes worse through the deployment of cash earned in corrupt ways. The poor have to bear the brunt of this. It has a direct effect on the purchasing power of the poor and the middle class." He added, "High circulation of cash also strengthens the hawala trade, which is directly connected to black money and illegal trade in weapons. The debate on the role of black money in elections has been going on for years."

Demonitisaion

In a nutshell, the prime minister targeted and declared wealth held in cash and forced the people to deposit money into the banking system. He also emphasized that fake currency notes allegedly funded illegal activities and were especially linked to cross-border networks. However, the film tried to depict it as a masterstroke to reset the entire economy overnight. It also depicted how a direct and immediate destruction of Black wealth was made possible through the government's decision.

Contrary to the movie 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge,' the cash was not destroyed. According to Reserve Bank of India data, about 99% of demonetized cash returned to banks. The film did not show that demonetization cost around Rs 1.28 lakh crore in the first three months of its decision. Besides, the unorganized sector, small businesses, daily wage workers, and the rural economy suffered immensely as they were heavily dependent on the cash flow. About 100 people died due to the demonetization. Aditya Dhar did not do any of these things or many other things.