Did Chinese tanks, artillery reach near Indian position during Galwan crisis? Why Rahul Gandhi's Naravane quote angered ministers

Rahul Gandhi triggered a storm in Parliament after quoting ex-Army chief Naravane’s memoir on the 2020 Ladakh crisis, drawing sharp attacks from ministers.

What did Congress MP Rahul Gandhi say in the Parliament that created a storm in the house, with senior ministers slamming him? Participating in the proceedings of the house, the Gandhi scion criticised the government, quoting from former Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane's memoir 'Four Stars of Destiny'. The yet-to-be-published book hit the headlines last year after the former army chief was reportedly asked not to get the book published. The book created controversy as it describes the Chinese military movements during the 2020 Ladakh border crisis.

Rahul Gandhi's Parliament speech

In what may be called a startling revelation, General Naravane reportedly wrote in the book that the Chinese tanks with infantry advanced toward strategic Indian positions near Rechin La. These tanks moved to a distance of a few hundred metres of Indian troops. The general said that he struggled for clear orders from political and military leadership as the situation unfolded along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

Mukund Naravane also claimed in his book that he called leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, General Bipin Rawat (CDS), External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and NSA Ajith Doval, and sought their direction repeatedly. He initially did not receive clear instructions on whether to engage or how to respond militarily. They put the onus of decision-making on General Mukund Naravane and said, "Jo uchit samjho woh karo" or "do whatever you deem appropriate."

(General Mukund Naravane)

'Four Stars of Destiny' book controversy

The book highlights the tension between military decision-making on the ground and the political leadership's guidance, or lack thereof, during the India-China border standoff taking place in 2020. According to the article published in The Caravan, Naravane wrote about the pressure of deciding whether to open fire. He apprehended that any shot could snowball into a full-scale war. He described sitting in silence, contemplating whether to risk escalation.

The Caravan article also describes how Naravane felt after the June 2020 Galwan Valley clash and called it one of the "saddest days" of his career. He was also upset over the death of 20 Indian soldiers and Chinese casualties that were reportedly higher than the official figure.

Rahul Gandhi raised this issue in the Lok Sabha; he carried a printout of the article published in the magazine and repeatedly tried to begin a conversation on the book. However, the treasury benches did not allow him. While Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shot him down, Home Minister Amit Shah and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed him and did not allow him to speak in the house.