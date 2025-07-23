Did BJP plan to impeach Jagdeep Dhankhar? Did vice president resign with no option left?

Was Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar asked by the government to quit? Has the ruling BJP planned to impeach him if he did not surrender to its pressure? No one can say anything with certainty, but there are indications that the ruling party wanted to get rid of the Rajya Sabha chairman anyway.

Though Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar cited health as the reason for his resignation, sent to President Droupadi Murmu, many people don't believe it due to the day's developments, which suggest otherwise. Some incidents taking place indicated that everything was not fine between the government and the vice president. It has also been suggested that Dhankhar put in his papers under pressure. Was he asked by the government to quit? Has the ruling BJP planned to impeach the vice president if he did not surrender to their pressure? No one can say anything with certainty, but there are indications that the ruling party wanted to get rid of him anyway.

Why was BJP angry with Jagdeep Dhankhar?

The experts believe that the BJP stalwarts became extremely angry after Jagdeep Dhankhar accepted the Opposition's notice to move a motion for removing Justice Yashwant Varma in connection with the cash discovery row. The BJP planned to serve the notice for the removal to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. They were working to collect the necessary signatures of 150 MPs in support of the notice. It was the plan of the BJP to move the motion in the lower house, hold wide-ranging discussion, and emerge as the champion of the fight against corruption.

Vice President upstages BJP plans

Jagdeep Dhankhar disturbed the BJP's gameplan by accepting the Opposition's notice that contained the signatures of 68 Rajya Sabha members. He announced on the floor of the house that he had accepted the notice as it contained the signatures of the required number of MPs. The BJP was shocked. The Rajya Sabha chairman did not even wait for the ruling party members. No one from the party signed the motion, putting the party in an embarrassing position.

Did BJP plan to impeach Jagdeep Dhankhar?

Immediately after that the ruling coalition of the NDA started sending plain papers and asking the MPs to sign it. When some members inquired about the purpose, they were asked to simply sign the paper. If media reports are to be believed, the signatures were taken so that a notice to move the motion for impeachment of Dhankhar could be initiated, if required.

Government skips BAC meeting

The anger of the BJP can also be gauged by another development. Rajya Sabha Chairman convened a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee for finalizing the time and date of the debate for removal of Justice Verma. After the government and the Opposition failed to reach a consensus in the first meeting held at 1 PM, another meeting of the BAC was called at 4 PM. No one from the government attended this meeting, though Kiren Rijiju and JP Nadda were present in the failed meeting at 1 PM.

If reports are to be believed, a high-ranking member of the BJP, Jagdeep Dhankhar, at around 8 PM, asked him to resign. It is believed that the indication to impeach him was also given. Dhamkhar was left with no option.