Did Balochistan want to join India in 1947? What history says about Kalat's accession to Pakistan and BLA Insurgency

Did then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru reject Balochistan's merger with India? Did the present-day Balochistan seek to accede to India at the time of partition in 1947? Fact separated from fiction.

Did Balochistan want to join India at the time of independence in 1947? Several claims have been made on this issue on both sides of the India-Pakistan border. However, it got a fresh push, and people's interest was reignited after some nationalist Baloch leaders and the people in the disputed area of Balochistan reiterated the claim. Some desperate Baloch leaders went to the extent of urging New Delhi to attack Pakistan and liberate them, as it did in 1971, when a new country, Bangladesh, was born. India has kept silent on the issue, though it has slammed Islamabad many times for atrocities against innocent civilians and violations of human rights in the restive province.

Balochistan accession to Pakistan

At the time of partition of India in 1947, the present-day Balochistan comprised four independent princely states of the Khanate of Kalat, Kharan, Las Bela, and Makran. Despite being Muslim-majority areas, these regions did not want to join Pakistan, which was carved out of India based on religion. The Khanate of Kalat refused to accede to Pakistan and declared itself an independent state on August 11, 1947. However, after Pakistan put political and diplomatic pressure on him and ultimately sent its army, Mir Ahmad Yar Khan signed an Instrument of Accession in March 1948, and Kalat was integrated into Pakistan.

(Baloch separatists protesting against Pakistan occupation.)

Some historians claim that after Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the Pakistan government under his command put immense pressure on Kalat, its leadership approached India for support; it also toyed with the idea of merging with India. However, after much hullabaloo, then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru said in Parliament that the leaders of Kalat had never formally requested accession to India. He also clarified that considering the geographical location of the place, the question of its accession to India “did not arise at all." Besides, there is no official record confirming the claim that India received the request or considered a request for accession. None of the successive Indian governments has supported such claims.

Did Balochistan want to join India?

However, the accession to Pakistan did not stop the resistance in Kalat, as the leadership as well as the masses rose against Islamabad. Prince Abdul Karim, the younger brother of the Khan of Kalat, opposed the decision to accede, dug his feet against Pakistan and led an armed rebellion against Islamabad from areas near the Afghan border. Pakistan Army swung into action and suppressed the rebellion, which did not get support from outside. However, it is considered the first Baloch revolt against Pakistan.

With this, a strong and broad-based insurgency for an independent Balochistan began; many armed groups, militants and nationalists joined the movement from time to time. The Balochistan Liberation Army is the main militant outfit fighting the Pakistani occupation and hegemony in the region. Pakistan government is facing an uphill task and finding it difficult to stop the movement. Addressing the National Assembly, Pakistan's Parliament, in February 2026, Defence Minister Khwaja Asif admitted that the Pakistan Army was handicapped in Balochistan while fighting the rebels.

Balochistan insurgency: BLA

Khwaja Asif told the House that the Pakistani security forces were struggling against the insurgents due to the sheer size of Balochistan province and the advanced technology used by them. He said, "They had a rifle worth Rs 2 million-- we don't have that rifle. They also had thermal weapon sights worth $4,000-$5,000. The total military gear that they own is close to $20,000. Where is it coming from? Who is paying for it?" He also said that the Baloch militants were equipped with US-made assault rifles, night vision goggles and other devices.

Slamming the BLA for recent attacks on the security forces, the defence minister said, "Balochistan constitutes over 40% of Pakistan geographically...To control it is much more difficult than a populated city, and it needs the deployment of massive forces. Our troops are deployed there and are in action against them (terrorists), but they are physically handicapped by guarding and patrolling such a big area."

Now, after 78 years of Balochistan's accession to Pakistan, the questions being asked are: Is the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) better equipped than the Pakistan Army? Do the militants have more sophisticated, advanced and lethal weapons than the soldiers? Is this the reason the army is losing a war in the restive province of Balochistan?