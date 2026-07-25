Who was last Modi minister to resign before Dharmendra Pradhan? Who said, 'Hamare yahan istife nahi hotey'?

The Narendra Modi-led NDA government operated under an unwritten rule famously summarised by Rajnath Singh in 2015: "Hamare yahan istife nahi hote" (We don't have resignations here). Before Union HRD Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's exit, the last minister to resign under controversy was MJ Akbar.

Who was the last cabinet minister of the Narendra Modi government to quit before HRD Minister Dharmendra Pradhan? Do you remember? You may not. However, after the resignation of Pradhan, people may remember an old anecdote related to the resignation of a minister in the BJP-led government. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh famously said, "Ministers don't resign here; this is the NDA government, not the UPA". He said this in 2015 in the wake of the Lalit Modi controversy when the opposition demanded the resignation of then-minister Sushma Swaraj. Rajnath said, "Hamare yahan istife nahi hotey."

Rajnath Singh: Hamare yahan istife nahi hotey

The famous and old video surfaced last year when the Congress Party demanded his resignation after Operation Sindoor, accusing Rajnath Singh of misleading Parliament by claiming that no soldiers were killed during the India-Pakistan skirmishes taking place after the Pahalgam terror attack. Detractors of Rajnath Singh and those demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan pulled out the old video and posted it on the social media platforms once again.

(Students celebrate Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.)

However, to be honest, the defence minister was not wrong, as there is no culture of resignation in the Narendra Modi government and ministers rarely put in their papers. Journalist-turned-politician MJ Akbar was the last Modi government minister to quit. He tendered his resignation in 2018 after a fellow lady journalist accused him of sexual harassment during his previous role as an editor of a Kolkata-based English language newspaper. Initially, he rejected the claims of Bina Ramani, but when she moved the court, Akbar relented and put in his papers. He said, "Since I have decided to seek justice in a court of law in my personal capacity, I deem it appropriate to step down from office and challenge false accusations levelled against me, also in a personal capacity."

Dharmendra Pradhan resigns

In the latest development, Pradhan resigned after the Cockroach Janta Party-led student protest demanding his resignation spread across the country and took the shape of a nationwide movement against the government. Though the Modi government initially ruled out his resignation, the ruling party alleged lawlessness and anarchy, RSS Sarkaryawah (chief) Mohan Bhagwat stepped in and sent strong signals. Addressing the people at the Vishwa Mangalya Sabha at the Ambedkar International Centre, he pointed out that the new generation believes in discussion, not dictation and seeks logic in everything. He said, "The new generation asks questions, and one has to provide the underlying logic for everything. There is a great need to offer warmth, dedicate time, and engage in dialogue. It should be about discussion rather than dictation, and consensus rather than orders. Nowadays, conversation has stopped even within families; this needs to change."

Enough is enough, thought the BJP and the HRD minister as he wrote a resignation letter to PM Modi. He wrote in the letter, "I hold deep respect for the aspirations, sentiments, and rightful expectations of the youth of this country. Realising the dreams of India's young generation has been the moral resolve of our political and social life. I express my gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister for the opportunity given to me to serve the nation under his visionary leadership."