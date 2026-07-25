Was Dharmendra Pradhan already on PM Modi's radar? 5 flashpoints that sealed his fate

Was the NEET paper leak just the icing on the cake? Was Dharmendra Pradhan already on the firing line of PM Narendra Modi? From repeated NEET paper leak allegations to the NCERT syllabus overhaul, five controversies that shaped his tenure and sealed his fate.

Did Ex-HRD Minister Dharmendra Pradhan become a burden on the Narendra Modi government due to a series of controversial decisions much before he resigned in the wake of the student protests against the NEET paper leak? Was he on the radar of the prime minister and on the firing line in the next cabinet reshuffle? Did he get extra time and remain in the office because the government did not like to be seen as surrendering to the protest or the opposition demands?

Dharmendra Pradhan controversies

A cursory look at the tenure of the ex-HRD minister gives you a glimpse of a series of lapses and unsavoury controversies he created.

NEET Paper Leaks

The most defining controversy of Dharmendra Pradhan's tenure was the repeated leaks of the examination papers and the systematic breakdown of the NEET, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). It created disappointment and frustration among the students and their parents. Numerous allegations of paper leaks, grace mark irregularities, and systemic corruption in the NEET-UG medical entrance examination kept coming up and creating problems for the ruling party. The government's nonchalant approach added fuel to the fire, which led to the student protest under the banner of the Cockroach Janta Party and the hunger strike of educator Sonam Wangchuk. It ultimately forced Pradhan to quit.

(Students celebrate Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.)

'Saffronisation' of Education

In what may be called by the opposition as the saffronisation of the education system under Pradhan, the Ministry of Education and the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) introduced sweeping changes in the syllabi and the NCERT books. In controversial decisions taken by Pradhan, references to the Mughal Empire, the 2002 Gujarat Riots, the Narmada Bachao Andolan, the periodic table and Darwin's theory of evolution in class 10 textbooks were removed. Consequently, the opposition, historians, and academicians accused the Modi government of rewriting the books for ideological reasons.

)Dharmendra Pradhan: Five Controversies. AI-generated infographic)

Confrontation with universities

Dharmendra Pradhan chose the path of confrontation with higher education institutions regarding institutional autonomy and leadership selections. He also took the fight on the issue of selection of vice-chancellors of universities. Due to this approach, there were delays in the appointments of senior officials in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi University (DU), and Visva-Bharati Vishwavidyalaya in the state of West Bengal. He also picked up similar fights in the southern states.

Record petrol-diesel prices

When Dharmendra Pradhan was the Petroleum Minister during 2014-2021, the petrol and diesel prices hit record highs and touched the level of Rs 100 per litre in many states. Ironically, it was the period when the international crude price was low and hovered in the region of $60 to $65 per litre.

Criminal charges

Dharmendra Pradhan's political history and background were not very clean. Many criminal cases were pending against him, including sections related to promoting enmity between different groups and unlawful assembly. It is indeed ironic that the man who had led aggressive protests against paper leaks in Odisha in 1997 as an ABVP leader ignored and suppressed similar protests when he became the HRD minister of the Union government.