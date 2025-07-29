Deoghar Accident: Kanwariyas continue journey, Why Baba Baidyanath Dham is most sacred for Shiva devotees?

Among the 12 Jyotirlingas, Baba Baidyanath is considered to be the most sacred for the Shiva devotees as the Jyotirlinga is Swayambhu or self-manifested, and has been worshipped since ancient times.

After six kanwariyas were killed and 23 others were injured in an accident near Deoghar, the focus has shifted to the place that has become the most sacred and significant place for the Shiva devotees in the state of Jharkhand. The incident occurred on 'Shravan Somwar' during the month of Shrawan, the ongoing Shravani Mela, a time when thousands of devotees travel to offer sacred water at the Baba Baidyanath Dham temple.

Among the 12 Jyotirlingas, Baba Baidyanath is considered to be the most sacred, as the Jyotirlinga is Swayambhu, or self-manifested, and has been worshipped since ancient times. The main temple complex houses the sacred Jyotirlinga in the sanctum sanctorum. Besides, devotees from far and wide come to offer prayers, seeking blessings. Jyotirlinga is said to have healing powers, earning Lord Shiva the epithet "Baidyanath," meaning "the Lord of Physicians."

Deoghar: Jyotirlingas, Shakti Peetha

Deoghar is especially important for the Shiva devotees also because there is a Shakti Peetha, associated with the legend of Sati, the consort of Lord Shiva. According to Hindu mythology, after the self-immolation of Shakti, Shiva, in his grief, carried her body across the world. Wherever her body parts fell, a Shakti Peetha emerged. In Deoghar, it is believed that Sati’s heart fell, making it the Hriday Peeth, or the Heart Shrine.

Why Kanwar Yatra?

According to Hindu mythology, when poison was received after the churning of the seas, it was Lord Shiva who gulped it to ensure the safety of mankind. However, it was so poisonous and dangerous that Shiva too felt its impact. It was the Hindu seer Parashuram who took water from the holy Ganges River and poured the water on Shiva so that the impact of the poison would be neutralized. Lord Shiva was happy at this dedication and devotion. Shiva devotees repeat this feat every year in Sawan to appease the lord.

Kanwar Yatra: From Sultangunj to Deoghar

One can take water from any holy river of their choice and pour it on the Shivalinga of their choice, generally in their locality. The Shiva devotees take water from the holy Ganges River in Haridwar, Gaumukh, and Gangotri in the state of Uttarakhand. They take water from Indore, Dewas, and Shujalpur in Madhya Pradesh and Sultangunj and Pahleja Ghat in Bihar. The most important and pious place for the Shiva devotees in Jharkhand is Baidyanath Dham, or Baba Dham, in Deoghar. The devotees, or the 'kanwarias' as they are called, take water from Bihar's Sultanjgunj, cover a distance of 108 km, and pour water on the Shivalinga in Baidyanath Dham. Some Shiva devotees take a vow to complete the journey in 24 hours; they are called 'Daak Bam.'