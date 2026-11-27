Southern Indian states are against the Delimitation Bill as they fear that redrawing constituencies based on population could undermine their political representation. Explained.



The US Congress approved the Permanent Apportionment Act of 1929, which fixed the number of members of the House of Representatives (the Lower House, like the Lok Sabha) at 435 almost 97 years ago. The UK approved the Parliamentary Constituencies Act 2020 and fixed the strength of the House of Commons at 650. However, PM Narendra Modi and the BJP are determined to increase the Lok Sabha's membership from 545 to 850. The government has called for a special session of Parliament on November 30 so that it could table an amended Delimitation Bill. Lok Sabha sitting will begin on November 30 and the Rajya Sabha on December 2.

Delimitation Bill 2026

Earlier on April 17, the government tabled the constitutional amendment bill in the Parliament. It got 298 votes in favour and 230 against. However, a constitutional amendment bill requires a two-thirds majority of the members present and voting. With 528 members present and voting, the government needed 352, and it fell 54 short.

According to Article 81 of the Indian Constitution, the number of seats in the Lok Sabha may be increased with the rise in population to keep the representation intact. However, the process of delimitation has been kept on hold since the 1970s to avoid penalising states that successfully controlled population growth. Experts, analysts and many MPs, particularly those from the southern states, have expressed apprehension that a fresh delimitation, based on newer population data, could alter the relative political weight of different states. They have expressed concern that it will adversely impact the federal character of the Constitution. The upper limit of the seats in the Lok Sabha has been put at 850; however, the operational limit will be 816. The proposed amendments will not come into effect before the General Election 2029.

South India vs North India

Southern Indian states are up in arms against the very idea of increasing the number of seats in the Lok Sabha. Protesting against the bill way back in April, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin burnt a copy of the Delimitation Bill. DMK MP and his stepsister Kanimozhi joined him, calling it "the greatest assault on the federal structure." Some other opposition leaders termed the Women's Reservation Bill a "trap" and a "Trojan horse" to deceive South Indian states.

Amidst all the hullabaloo, the most significant question being asked is: should the states of South India be punished for achieving the target of controlling the population? Is it the right strategy to increase the population of your state and capture the national politics in such a way that states with smaller populations will, with fewer people, lose their say in the highest decision-making body simply because they have done a commendable job in population control?

South India against delimitation

Leaders of the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka are upset that they are being punished for doing well, as they have achieved the national population control goals, while northern states like UP, Bihar, MP, and Rajasthan have gone through massive population surges during the same period. If Lok Sabha seats are redrawn strictly by current population, the South's share of the Lok Sabha would drop from ~24% to 18%. Much to their chagrin and fear, the "Hindi Heartland" will get a permanent veto in Parliament, bulldozing those states that have performed well in the population control mission.