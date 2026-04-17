Delimitation Bill deepens and North vs South?: Why 50% seat increase formula is 'Peace Treaty' with South

Is the Delimitation Bill 2026 a mechanism adopted by the BJP-led Union government to dominate the South Indian states, where it has no political base? Will it further deepen the North Vs South divide and give the Hindi Heartland a veto power over the Dravidian politics driven South? Explained here.

While Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader M.K. Stalin burnt a copy of the Delimitation Bill, his stepsister and MP Kanimozhi called it "the greatest assault on the federal structure." Some other opposition leaders termed the Women's Reservation Bill a "trap" and the "Trojan horse" to deceive South Indian states. Amidst all the hullabaloo, the most significant question being asked is, should the states of South India be punished for achieving the target of controlling the population? Is it the right strategy to increase the population of your state and capture the national politics in such a way that states with smaller populations will, with fewer people, lose their say in the highest decision-making body simply because they have done a commendable job in population control?

Delimitation Bill 2026: Lok Sabha Seats Increase

According to the Indian Constitution, the Lok Sabha will have a maximum of 550 members, with up to 530 members from states and up to 20 members from union territories. However, the Constitution Amendment Bill, moved by the union government, increases the maximum number of members to 850, with up to 815 members from states and up to 35 members from union territories. The fundamental reason behind the opposition of the bill by the four South Indian states is their apprehension that they will lose their voices as the more populous states of North India will dominate the Parliament.

Southern states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka have successfully achieved the national population control goals, while northern states like UP, Bihar, MP, and Rajasthan have seen massive population surges. If Lok Sabha seats are redrawn strictly by current population, the South's share of the Lok Sabha would drop from ~24% to 18%. Much to their chagrin and fear, the "Hindi Heartland" will get a permanent veto in Parliament, bulldozing those states that have performed well in the population control mission.

Southern States' Political Power

In an attempt to bring these states on board and allay their fear, the Union government has proposed a uniform 50% increase of seats in each state. If this formula is implemented, the number of seats will be increased from 39 to 59 for Tamil Nadu, from 20 to 30 for Kerala, from 28 to 42 for Karnataka, and from 42 to 64 for Andhra Pradesh. However, the increase will be more in numbers for the North Indian states. Though the number of seats in the Lok Sabha will be increased from 543 to 850, the basis for this number is not clear, and it does not appear to be proportionate to population growth recorded in the 1971 and 2011 censuses.

It will favour more populous states. It can be understood by the fact that Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, and Telangana account for about 20% of India's 1.4 billion people. While they contribute nearly 30% of India's GDP, they receive less in tax devolution. They also outperform the rest of the country in health, education, and economic prospects. A child is less likely to be born here than in the north due to lower population growth rates. They will now be punished for this good job.

The apprehension of the South Indian states can be summed up in the words of the DMK MP Kanimozhi that she said in the Parliament while opposing the Delimitation Bill. She said, "Today, Tamil Nadu's fertility rate is 1.6, lower than that of France, Australia and the United States. We have completed a demographic transition. Uttar Pradesh's population has grown by 120 per cent since 1971 and Tamil Nadu's only by 15 percent."