Delhi Sultanpuri Kanjhawala death case: What punishment do accused face for dragging woman under car?

The gruesome death of a 20-year-old woman in Delhi’s Kanjhawala Sultanpuri area shocked the entire nation due to the gory details and the painful death endured by the victim girl. All five of the accused in the case were arrested by the police and booked shortly after.

A woman was hit by the car, which was being driven by the accused, and she got trapped under it. The woman was dragged under the car for 12 km and around 30 minutes before her body fell off and she succumbed to her injuries.

The harrowing incident took place in the early hours of January 1, when the girl was driving in the Sultanpuri area on her scooty, which got hit by a Maruti Baleno. She got dragged under the car for over 30 minutes before her body was discovered by the authorities.

CCTV footage showed that her body was discovered without clothes and both her legs were broken. Earlier, allegations of sexual assault were lodged against the accused but were ruled out after the initial autopsy report by medical experts.

As all five accused remain in police custody in the Delhi Kanjhawala case, here is how much punishment they could face.

Charges, potential punishment for Delhi Kanjhawala death case

All five accused in the Delhi Sultanpuri Kanjhawala case, where a woman was dragged to death by their car, have been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code. The police have charged them with Section 304 A and Section 279.

The five accused are Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal, and they have been booked for rash driving, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and causing death by negligence, as per the police reports.

As per the IPC, the punishment for rash driving is imprisonment which can be extended for up to six months. Further, the punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder can be life imprisonment, depending on the cause and act which caused the death.

The punishment for causing death by negligence under IPC 304 is imprisonment for up to two years, or fine, or both. As of now, the five accused have only been booked under these sections, while more tough charges could follow as the investigation goes on.

