Israel-Hamas war: Israel admits airstrike on ambulance in Gaza, 15 dead, 50 injured

Delhi Pollution: N95 or cloth? Which masks can help reduce exposure to pollutants?

'ED summons to Arvind Kejriwal just beginning': Atishi claims BJP scared of AAP

PM Modi, Rishi Sunak discuss progress on FTA, India's strong performance at Cricket World Cup

HM Amit Shah's big statement on caste census: BJP never opposed idea, but…

Explainer

Delhi Pollution: N95 or cloth? Which masks can help reduce exposure to pollutants?

Delhi has long been known for its air quality issues, primarily attributed to factors such as vehicular emissions, industrial pollution, construction dust, and crop burning in nearby states.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 06:50 AM IST

As Delhi once again grapples with rising levels of air pollution, it is essential to take steps to protect your health from the harmful effects of polluted air. One of the most visible and immediate measures that many people turn to is wearing face masks. But, when it comes to selecting the right mask to reduce exposure to pollutants, there is often a debate between N95 respirators and cloth masks. In this article, we will explore the effectiveness of these masks in combating pollution and offer guidance on choosing the right one for your needs.

Delhi's Pollution

Delhi has long been known for its air quality issues, primarily attributed to factors such as vehicular emissions, industrial pollution, construction dust, and crop burning in nearby states. These factors collectively contribute to high concentrations of fine particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), sulfur dioxide (SO2), and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in the air. Prolonged exposure to these pollutants can lead to various health problems, including respiratory diseases, cardiovascular issues, and compromised immunity.

N95 Masks:

N95 respirators are designed to provide a high level of filtration efficiency. They are capable of filtering out at least 95% of airborne particles with a diameter of 0.3 microns or larger. This makes them highly effective in protecting wearers from exposure to fine particulate matter and other pollutants. N95 masks are recommended for individuals with respiratory conditions, children, the elderly, and those who need to spend extended periods outdoors during periods of severe pollution.

However, N95 masks should be worn correctly to maximize their effectiveness. This means creating a proper seal around the nose and mouth, ensuring that no unfiltered air enters. They may not be suitable for everyone, as they can be uncomfortable for prolonged use and can make it difficult to breathe, especially for individuals with pre-existing respiratory conditions.

Cloth Masks: 

Cloth masks, on the other hand, are more comfortable for daily use. They can be reused and are a practical choice for reducing exposure to pollutants on a day-to-day basis. However, their effectiveness in blocking fine particulate matter is limited compared to N95 masks. Cloth masks can still provide a level of protection by trapping larger particles and acting as a physical barrier, but they do not offer the same level of filtration as N95 respirators.

When choosing a cloth mask for pollution protection, look for options that have multiple layers, preferably three, and include a filter pocket for inserting additional filtration material. It's also essential to ensure that the mask fits well and covers the nose and mouth snugly to minimize gaps.

What to choose:

The choice between N95 respirators and cloth masks depends on your specific circumstances:

N95 Respirators:

  • Ideal for high pollution days.
  • Suitable for individuals with respiratory conditions.
  • Recommended for outdoor activities during severe pollution episodes.
  • Must be worn correctly for maximum effectiveness.

Cloth Masks:

  • Practical for daily use to reduce exposure.
  • Can be customized with added filters for better protection.
  • Comfortable for extended wear.
  • A good choice for general protection during moderate pollution levels.
